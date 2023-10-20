SOUTHERN MARYLAND — The weekend is almost upon us. Southern Maryland is all set to come alive with a vibrant array of live entertainment events catering to various musical tastes and preferences. Whether you’re in the mood for some good ol’ rock and roll, blues, or folk, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect this weekend in the region.

Friday – October 20th

5:00pm – David Norris – Snellman’s Bar & Shuck Shack – Hollywood MD

5:00pm – Bad Nights – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:30pm – Joe Parsons – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Joseph Norris – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

6:00pm – Chris Ousley – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – Kevin Lee – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

7:00pm – Billy Breslin – Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Neverland Band – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Phil’s Place – Hughesville MD

8:00pm – John Luskey Duo – Killarney House Irish Pub – Davidsonville MD

8:00pm – Hate The Toy – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Swamp Survivers (Skynyrd tribute) – The Rex Theatre – Ltown MD/ Wes Ryce, The Copper Pennies & Bo Bodiford –

8:00pm – HydraFX – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – Buff Husky – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

10:00pm – Never 2 Late – Lord Calvert Bowl – Prince Frederick MD

Saturday – October 21st

10:00pm – Blair Rich Project – Oyster Fest @ Fairgrounds – Leonardtown MD

11:30am – Bootleggers – Oyster Fest @ Fairgrounds – Leonardtown MD

12:00pm – Mount ‘N Ride – Bull Roast @ Amer Legion #255 – Ridge MD

1:00pm – One Trick Pony – Oyster Fest @ Fairgrounds – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

2:00pm – Mike Mead – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Folk Salad – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Bradley Turner – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Coastal Flats – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – Z Band – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – The Great Pumpkin Bash – The Last Drop – Hollywood MDw/ The Runaway Guns, Intentionally Blank, Buffallo Velcro, Ammonite, Coast Is Clear, Morals, Crimson Orchid, RoachZilla, Nights Edge, Stone Brew, Amateur Hour, Candlewax, The Young Swains, Last Known Yeti, SMIBS, Phantom Derby –

3:00pm – Levi Stephens – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

6:00pm – Jason Bishop – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – John Luskey – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Blair Rich Project – The Potomac Gardens – Coltons Point MD

7:00pm – Doc Lohn – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Huntingtown MD

8:00pm – Isaac Krapf Band – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata

8:00pm – Unfinished Business – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – JB Brown – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – The Revival Band – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – The Dynamos – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – Swamp Survivers (Skynyrd tribute) – The Rex Theatre – Ltown MDw/ Wes Ryce, The Copper Pennies & Bo Bodiford –

8:00pm – HydraFX – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – James Cornett – Betty Russell’s Store & Bar – Valley Lee MD

9:30pm – Chris Dean – Huntt’s Tavern – Pomfret MD

Sunday – October 22nd

11:00am – Bushmill Band – Oyster Fest @ Fairgrounds – Leonardtown MD

1:00pm – Nightcap – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Coastal Flats – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – David Hamner – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – John Cain – Janemark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

3:00pm – Dueling Pianos – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata

3:00pm – Chris Dean – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – John Luskey – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – All Original Music Show – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD w/ Mike Damron, Matt Hinshaw, Jason Mitchell & Chris Hoepfl –

3:00pm – Dueling Pianos – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick & Justin Myles – SALT Waterfront Kitchen – Ridge MD

Monday – October 23rd

6:30pm – SOMD Improv Comedy Club – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – October 24th

5:00pm – John Luskey – Heritage 485 – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – October 25th

5:00pm – Hyland Brother – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Billy Breslin – Hills Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

Music listings are provided by Lynn Erion.

