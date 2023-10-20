ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In a thrilling showdown on October 18, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team extended their winning streak, securing a significant victory in the Atlantic East Conference. St. Mary’s College (9-5, 4-0 AEC) dominated Cabrini University (6-8, 1-3 AEC), delivering a resounding 5-1 win.

The game began with a burst of energy as sophomore forwards Brenna Ziegler of Newark, Del., and Emma Watkins of Frederick, Md., combined forces to score the Seahawks’ first two goals within the opening seven minutes of the match. Ziegler’s precision passes set up Watkins for two quick goals, occurring at 3:14 and 7:26.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Cabrini struggled to make an impact in the first period, managing only two off-target shots, while the Seahawks maintained a 2-0 lead going into the second quarter. St. Mary’s intensified their offensive efforts, outshooting the Cavaliers 10-2 in the second quarter. Despite their dominance, Cabrini held the hosts to just one goal. Sophomore forward Briana Allen of Bowie, Md., extended the Seahawks’ lead to 3-0 by capitalizing on a rebound at 22:43.

The Cavaliers finally landed on the scoreboard during the third quarter at 33:30 when they converted a penalty corner. Adrianna Jones initiated the play, passing the ball to Sara Hussey, who set up Daly Ewing for the goal, narrowing the deficit to 3-1.

St. Mary’s quickly re-established their three-goal lead when Brenna Ziegler executed a remarkable reverse sweep from the circle’s left side, finding the goal’s lower far corner.

As the game progressed, junior captain Charlotte Horn, hailing from Schnecksville, Pa., added the team’s fifth goal during a penalty corner at 52:03. Ziegler’s insert was received by Horn, who fired a shot initially blocked by Courtney Keith, the Cabrini goalie, but the rebound found the net.

The statistical breakdown of the game showed St. Mary’s College dominating in various aspects. They posted 33 shots, with 25 on target, while Cabrini managed just seven shots, with two on goal. Additionally, St. Mary’s enjoyed a commanding 19-2 advantage in penalty corners.

While the game had the potential to get out of hand in the second half, Keith’s exceptional performance in goal for the Cavaliers cannot be overlooked. She registered 17 saves, even thwarting two penalty strokes, and prevented the scoreline from becoming more lopsided. Furthermore, Sammie Voelker and Adrianna Jones each made crucial defensive saves, contributing to Cabrini’s respectable performance.

In the individual player notes, St. Mary’s senior captain, Audrey Dickens of Phoenix, Md., led her team with 11 shots. Brenna Ziegler had an impressive performance, securing a goal and a career-best three assists, while Emma Watkins contributed two first-quarter goals. In goal, first-year Caroline McDonald of Frederick, Md., made a single save to secure the victory. This win for St. Mary’s College breaks the all-time series tie with Cabrini, now favoring the Seahawks at 3-2.

For Cabrini, Courtney Keith’s stellar performance in goal was complemented by Daly Ewing, who led the team with three shots and added a crucial defensive save.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team’s next challenge awaits on October 21 as they face Marywood (12-3, 4-0 AEC) in Scranton, Pa., at noon. The Seahawks will aim to maintain their momentum and further solidify their position in the Atlantic East Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...