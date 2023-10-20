St. Mary’s City, MD – In an out-of-conference mid-week clash, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team (5-6-3) showcased their prowess as they hosted Bryn Mawr College (3-8-2) and clinched a convincing 2-0 victory. This matchup was marked by a stout defensive showdown in the first half, followed by an impressive second-half surge by the Seahawks.

At halftime, the scoreboard remained deadlocked at 0-0, a testament to the formidable defense displayed by both teams. Each squad’s defensive units proved resolute, allowing only one shot per side in the initial period.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Ashlyn Bonner, representing the Seahawks, initiated the offensive efforts with the lone shot in the first half, albeit missing the target.

However, the second half saw a swift change of fortunes as St. Mary’s College seized control of the game just one minute into the period. Ashlyn Bonner, who had previously tested the Owl’s defense with her first-half attempt, showcased her skill near the midfield. She orchestrated a seamless exchange of passes with Felicia Fishburne, leading to a spectacular left-footed strike that found the back of the net. The shot deflected off the Owl goalkeeper’s outstretched hand and nestled into the bottom corner, granting St. Mary’s a 1-0 lead.

Throughout the second half, the St. Mary’s defense continued to shine, successfully thwarting Bryn Mawr’s offensive endeavors, ensuring they couldn’t muster a single shot on goal.

The Seahawks sealed their triumph with a second goal in the 80th minute. Lily Mellendick took control of the ball near the midfield following a St. Mary’s goal kick. Mellendick orchestrated a play that extended wide to Chekesa Sife, who advanced the ball deep into Bryn Mawr territory. Sife executed a precise cross into the top corner of the box, connecting with Lily Mellendick, who had diligently followed the play. Mellendick delivered a high-arching shot over the goalkeeper’s reach, increasing St. Mary’s lead to 2-0. This lead was maintained until the final whistle.

In this victory, the key contributors for the Seahawks were Ashlyn Bonner and Lily Mellendick, who played pivotal roles in the offensive efforts. Meanwhile, the defense displayed their prowess by holding Bryn Mawr to a mere four shots, ensuring a clean sheet for St. Mary’s, their third consecutive one.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s College Women’s Soccer Team is gearing up for their next challenge, scheduled for October 21st at 3:30 PM, as they face Penn State Abington on their home turf in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. With this impressive win under their belts, the Seahawks are undoubtedly eager to maintain their winning streak and continue their pursuit of excellence on the soccer field.

