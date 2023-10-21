ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a display of formidable teamwork, the Navy women’s soccer team showcased a dominant performance, securing a resounding 5-0 victory against Delaware State on Tuesday night in their final non-conference game of the 2023 season. The Mids, now standing at 7-7-3, executed a well-rounded effort with seven different players contributing either a goal or an assist. The Hornets (0-13-1) were unable to find the back of the net against Navy’s stalwart defense at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Isabella Romano, a sophomore hailing from Syosset, N.Y., spearheaded Navy’s offensive onslaught, playing a crucial role in three first-half goals with one individual score and two assists. The freshmen Chiara Cosenza from Westfield, N.J., and Hannah Mulholland from Chandler, Ariz., also delivered standout performances, each contributing a goal and an assist. Senior Chloe Dawson from Fairfax, Va., and freshman Madison Whitworth from Murfreesboro, Tenn., added to the tally with individual goals. In goal, sophomore Talley Applewhite of Midlothian, Va., made three key saves in the first 60 minutes, while freshman Cadence Yeats from San Diego, Calif., completed the final 30 minutes and secured her first collegiate save.

Head coach Carin Gabarra expressed her satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “I’m pleased with our production this evening. We scored five goals and played a fast, clean brand of soccer.” Gabarra also highlighted the successful return of players Sophie Ewing and Sarah McCarthy from season-ending injuries and the strong midfield performance of Mori Sokoloff and Emma Frommelt. Jordan Townsend’s control of the final third was commendable, and both keepers, Talley and Cadence, earned a well-deserved shutout. Romano, Cosenza, and Hannah displayed remarkable activity in the attacking third, and Madison’s goal was a fitting conclusion to the game.

The action on Tuesday night began with a swift start as Kat Healey, a senior from King George, Va., provided a precise pass to Romano, who swiftly maneuvered past a defender and buried a shot into the upper right corner just 4:50 into the match.

With a 1-0 lead, Mori Sokoloff nearly doubled the advantage when she unleashed a powerful shot that struck the crossbar, narrowly missing a goal.

Applewhite’s pivotal saves over the next 10-plus minutes thwarted three goal attempts by the Hornets, providing Navy with a defensive boost. The Mids capitalized on their momentum, extending their lead to 2-0 at 20:18 when Romano delivered a cross from the left wing to Mulholland, who deftly redirected the ball to Cosenza for a precise volley.

Navy’s lead swelled to 3-0 less than ten minutes later as Chloe Dawson scored her first goal of the season, courtesy of a well-placed pass from Romano.

The Mids continued to press for more goals before halftime, with Mimi Abusham and Amanda Graziano taking consecutive shots on goal. Delaware State’s Ashley Maribo made crucial saves, and the teams entered halftime with a 3-0 scoreline.

The second half commenced with Navy swiftly securing their fourth goal, as Mulholland capitalized on a poor Delaware State clearance, finding the back of the net unassisted at 53:37.

Navy’s scoring extravaganza concluded in the 86th minute when Sokoloff delivered a precise pass to Cosenza, setting up Whitworth for her first career goal.

Navy dominated the match statistics, outshooting Delaware State 27-8 and maintaining a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal. Additionally, the Mids secured a 9-1 lead in corner kicks.

Navy will now return to Patriot League play with a road game against Holy Cross, scheduled for 5 p.m. in Worcester, Mass, on Friday. The Mids aim to continue their strong performance as they navigate their conference schedule.

