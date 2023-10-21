St. Mary’s City, MD – In a recent meeting held on October 13 and 14, 2023, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees bestowed its most prestigious accolade, the Order of the Ark and Dove, upon esteemed alumna Dallas Dean, a graduate of the class of 1960. Dean’s lifelong dedication to education and her unwavering support for the institution were recognized with this high honor.

Dallas Plugge Dean, a graduate of St. Mary’s Seminary Junior College (now St. Mary’s College of Maryland) in 1960, continued her academic journey by earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from American University in Washington, DC. Her career path was marked by a distinguished tenure as an educator, championing the cause of learning throughout her life.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

One of the most notable contributions of Dallas Dean was the establishment of the Dallas P. Dean Master of Arts in Teaching Scholarship at her alma mater in 2002. This scholarship has not only assisted in covering emergency expenses for the educational studies department but has also offered financial support to increase accessibility to the MAT (Master of Arts in Teaching) program at the college. Her dedication to supporting, advocating for, and mentoring SMCM students who pursued educational studies spans decades, extending back to a time before the inception of the MAT program.

President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, Ph.D., admired Dallas Dean, stating, “Dallas Dean epitomizes an engaged St. Mary’s College of Maryland graduate. She couples impactful giving as a member of the Mulberry Tree Society for planned giving and the President’s Circle for lifetime giving with an incredibly generous spirit that is evidenced by the many campus events she attends throughout the year and in the many students and graduates of the College she has mentored and befriended.”

Apart from honoring Dallas Dean, the Board of Trustees discussed various important matters during their meeting. College staff provided updates on the incoming first-year class and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software implementation. Additionally, the board approved amendments to the FY 24 operating budget, FY 24 plant fund recommendations, and the annual Performance Accountability Report for submission to the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC).

Susan Lawrence Dyer, Chair of the Board of Trustees, acknowledged the remarkable progress made by the college in recent months. “The College has made great strides the past few months: entering the implementation phase of our strategic plan, The Rising Tide; the self-study for reaffirmation of accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education; and the public phase of Taking the LEAD, our fundraising campaign,” she stated. She emphasized the board’s commitment to continue their efforts in aligning institutional goals with market trends, sound business practices, and ensuring a solid return on investment.

The board meeting also introduced the newly hired Director of Public Safety, Felix Martinez, EdD, who updated the new campus safety model. Additionally, the board received the news that AIA Maryland designated the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center and the Learning Commons as Maryland Public Buildings of the Year.

In bestowing the Order of the Ark and Dove upon Dallas Dean, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees recognized not only a distinguished alumna but a lifelong advocate for education, highlighting the institution’s commitment to honoring those who contribute significantly to its legacy.

