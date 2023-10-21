GLEN BURNIE, MD (October 12, 2023) – As the annual Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off in Maryland, a stern call for responsible and safe driving resonates through the state. The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, in conjunction with Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative Chrissy Nizer, is urging young drivers and their parents to prioritize critical road safety measures to reduce the alarming statistics of accidents, injuries, and fatalities involving teenagers behind the wheel.

Each year, the state witnesses over 13,000 police-reported motor vehicle crashes involving young drivers. These incidents lead to nearly 6,000 injuries and, tragically, result in the loss of 14 lives. With the awareness week commencing on Sunday, October 15, and continuing through Saturday, October 21, the focus remains on vital aspects such as impaired driving, seat belt use, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding, and the peril of carrying a large number of passengers.

The primary aim of Teen Driver Safety Week is to address the inherent risks associated with teenage drivers. Chrissy Nizer underscores the necessity for teens to take responsibility not only for their own actions but also for the safety of their friends while on the road. “Teens are at a greater risk on the road due to their limited experience behind the wheel,” emphasizes Nizer. “We need teens to hold one another accountable and ensure their friends are making safe decisions behind the wheel. We want everyone to make it to their destination safely, and that can happen when we all look out for each other.”

Distracted driving remains a leading concern. Using cell phones while driving is not only dangerous but illegal in Maryland. The message is clear: parents should set an example and remind teens about the perils of texting or using a phone while operating a vehicle. Distracted driving extends beyond phone usage, encompassing activities such as eating, drinking, adjusting audio or climate controls, and conversing with passengers. Additionally, wearing headphones while driving is also illegal in Maryland, as it can hinder one’s ability to hear sirens, horns, or other critical auditory cues.

Impaired driving, especially among teens, is another area of concern. Underage individuals cannot legally purchase, possess, or consume alcohol and cannabis. However, the statistics reveal a concerning trend where seven drivers involved in fatal crashes in Maryland last year had alcohol or drugs in their system, all of whom were between the ages of 15 and 20. Cannabis, like other drugs, impairs a driver’s reaction time and judgment. The message is unequivocal – driving under the influence of any impairing substance, whether illicit, prescription drugs, or over-the-counter medication, can have fatal consequences.

Seat belt safety is emphasized as one of the simplest yet most effective methods to stay safe in a vehicle. It is disheartening to note that many teens do not buckle up, and when a teen driver involved in a fatal crash is unbuckled, other passengers in the vehicle are often also unrestrained. It is imperative for adults to remind teens that everyone in the car must wear seat belts, whether in the front or back seat, on every trip, without exceptions.

Speeding is identified as a critical concern for all drivers, with teens being particularly susceptible. Speeding-related crashes are more common among males, but the overarching message is that all teens must adhere to posted speed limits. Research indicates that the probability of death or serious injury significantly increases as speeds rise, doubling for every 10 mph over 50 mph that a vehicle travels. It is crucial for motorists to remember that posted speed limits assume ideal weather and traffic conditions, and in adverse conditions, they may need to drive below the posted limit.

Furthermore, research demonstrates a substantial correlation between the number of passengers in a car and the risk of a fatal crash. The likelihood of teens engaging in risky behavior triples when traveling with multiple passengers. For this reason, parents are strongly encouraged to enforce passenger restrictions for teens with provisional licenses, which explicitly prohibit passengers under the age of 18, except for immediate family members or those accompanied by a qualified supervising driver during the initial 151 days of the provisional license.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office underscores the critical importance of responsible and safe driving during Teen Driver Safety Week. By adhering to these key principles – avoiding distracted driving, abstaining from impaired driving, wearing seat belts, observing speed limits, and managing the number of passengers – young drivers can significantly reduce their risk on the road. To learn more about the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and their safety initiatives, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD. Teen Driver Safety Week serves as a reminder that promoting responsible driving habits can save lives and protect Maryland’s young drivers.

