As autumn paints the landscape with hues of russet, bronze, and gold, Marylanders are gearing up for the annual spectacle of fall foliage. Western Maryland is currently stealing the show, with the vivid transformation of its forests offering a breathtaking display of nature’s beauty.

Despite the challenges posed by sporadic weekend weather systems, including wind and rain, the western half of Maryland is now on the cusp of peak leaf change. The russet leaves of oaks, the golden canopies of hickory trees, and the dazzling ruby red of maples signal the region’s transition from summer to fall.

Western Maryland: A Leaf Peeper’s Paradise

In northern Garrett County, where cold, wet, and windy conditions have persisted, Forest Manager Sean Nolan assures that there is still an abundance of colorful leaves to admire at Savage River State Forest. While maple leaves have fully transformed, oak trees are at various stages of color change, creating a delightful patchwork of vibrant and subtle colors. According to Nolan, “We have certainly reached the midpoint and are moving toward peak as the oak trees continue to change.”

Nature’s paintbrush has left wide brush strokes of persimmon, amber and gold along the tree line in Clear Spring. Photo by Aaron Cook, project manager and forester. Pops of fall color dot the shoreline along Lake Habeeb in Rocky Gap. Photo by Sarah Milbourne, Acting Western Region Manager. Fall color extends as far as the eye can see above the treetops in Western Maryland. Photo by Melissa Nash, forester, Garrett and Allegany counties. A spectacular array of orange leaves awaits leaf peepers visiting Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Photo by Julie Conway, Allegany County Forest Ranger. Rich burgundy and golden hues greet visitors along the road to Straus Lodge. Photo by Ranger Kendra Bree, Fort Frederick State Park Complex. Shades of amber and gold stand out against a vibrant green along Straus Pond in Sideling Hill State Park. Photo by Ranger Kendra Bree. All roads lead to fall color in Savage River State Forest. Photo by Wyatt Orner, natural resources technician. Meadow Mountain Overlook in Savage River State Forest, northern Garrett County. Photo by Wyatt Orner, natural resources technician. A Department of Natural Resources drone captured this patchwork of autumnal beauty over the Burkholder off-road vehicle trail area of Potomac-Garrett State Forest. Photo courtesy of Melissa Nash, forester.

Further south in Big Pool, reds are beginning to appear in the treetops, with amber and gold leaves adorning the forest floor. Although peak leaf change remains a few days away, there is a clear sign that autumn’s beauty is unfolding.

Fort Frederick State Park, another Western Maryland gem, still boasts many green trees, especially near water sources, according to Ranger Kendra Bree. The region is on the cusp of reaching its peak in fall foliage, offering a stunning backdrop for those venturing into the woods during hunting seasons.

Central Maryland: The Maples Steal the Show

While the central part of the state experienced a weekend of wind and rain, the hickories are fading to a buttery yellow, and tulip trees are becoming increasingly bare in Patapsco Valley State Park. However, maples are now making their presence known in the forest canopies, earning their place as the stars of the autumn show.

A perfect snapshot of fall’s transition from green to golds and ambers along Deer Creek at Rocks State Park. Photo by Dave Gigliotti, Administrative Specialist, Rocks and Susquehanna State Parks. Pale shades of orange and yellow are illuminated by rays of sun along Blue Trail at Rocks State Park. Photo by Dave Gigliotti, administrative specialist, Rocks and Susquehanna State Parks. Fall colors were beginning to show on the Patapsco River in Ellicott City above and below Daniels Dam on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 17. Photo by A.J. Metcalf, DNR communications. Quiet shades of orange and yellow delicately line the banks of Morgan Run, Patapsco State Park. Photo by Melissa Carson, Park Ranger Lead, Patapsco State Park. Ruby red leaves draw the eye upward, rewarding leaf peepers with autumn’s glory in the McKeldin Area of Patapsco State Park. Photo by Melissa Carson, Park Ranger Lead, Patapsco State Park.

In Harford County, fall leaf change is unfolding at a slightly slower pace. Dave Gigliotti, Administrative Specialist at Rocks and Susquehanna State Parks, reports muted colors and leaves quickly drying up due to the impact of the summer drought. Despite these challenges, pockets of light orange and yellow are emerging.

Northern Maryland: A Unique Foliage Experience

Bohemia River State Park in northern Maryland offers a unique opportunity for fall foliage enthusiasts. Over 2,000 native hardwood trees, planted between agricultural fields and Great Bohemia Creek, create a stunning spectacle of amber, scarlet, and gold. Unlike older forested areas, these newer plantings allow visitors to walk among the trees, providing a one-of-a-kind experience. As these trees mature, they will serve as habitat and food sources for local wildlife, enhancing the park’s biodiversity. Colors are changing in the tree buffer planted between agricultural fields in the Bohemia State Park and Great Bohemia Creek.

Southern Maryland: Color Peaks in Cedarville State Forest

Cedarville State Forest, spanning Charles and Prince George’s counties, is seeing more vibrant colors emerging in the treetops, according to Project Forester Chase Kolstrom. Dogwoods, sweetgum, and red maples are leading the way, with oaks following closely behind. The forest’s 19 miles of trails offer opportunities for hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians, and leaf peepers to immerse themselves in the splendor of the season. A maple adorned with ruby leaves announces the change of seasons at Pocomoke State Park. Photo by Ranger Christina Carlson, park manager. The red maples begin their fall transition in Cedarville State Forest. Photo by Chase Kolstrom, project forester. A flowering dogwood with leaves of plum steals the spotlight from its white oak neighbor in Cedarville State Forest. Photo by Chase Kolstrom, Project Forester.

Capture the Beauty of Fall

Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts are invited to share their snapshots of the fall season, which could be featured in future editions of the Fall Foliage Report. To submit your photos, please use the provided submission form.

Fall Recreation Spotlight

For those looking to take in the fall scenery by car, Falls Road in central Maryland offers a picturesque journey through Baltimore County’s countryside. This route has been voted the state’s best for enjoying autumn’s beauty, as it winds along the Jones Falls stream, passing historic stone structures and farmlands, showcasing the mix of urban and rural landscapes that define Maryland.

Watch the Sky

In addition to the stunning fall foliage, skywatchers have a celestial treat in store. The Orinoid meteor shower is currently active until November 7, with the best viewing opportunities expected on Saturday and Sunday, between midnight and sunrise. The radiant point of the Orionids is in the constellation Orion, but the best view is from 45 to 90 degrees away from the radiant, offering a longer and more spectacular meteor shower experience.

As Maryland embraces the peak of fall foliage, residents and visitors are encouraged to savor this season of natural beauty and celestial wonders. Whether wandering through state parks, embarking on scenic drives, or gazing at the night sky, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the Old Line State.

