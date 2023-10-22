ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a historic showdown at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the 22nd-ranked Air Force Falcons triumphed over the Navy Midshipmen with an exceptional performance that will be etched in the annals of football history. The Falcons soared to victory, defeating Navy 17-6 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 38,803, making this encounter an unforgettable spectacle.

The game’s defining moment came when Air Force’s quarterback, Zac Larrier, unleashed a 94-yard touchdown pass to Dane Kinamon, setting a new milestone as the longest pass in Air Force history. This momentous play showcased the Falcon’s dominance and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Oct 21, 2023; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Dane Kinamon (23) is swarmed by Navy Midshipmen defense during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports

In his post-game remarks, Navy head coach Brian Newberry acknowledged the strength of the Air Force team, saying, “First of all, hats off to Air Force. That is a heck of a football team, and we knew that going into the game.” Newberry praised the Falcons for their stellar defensive performance and noted that Navy had struggled to match their opponent’s offensive prowess.

Air Force’s Larrier, considered doubtful for the game due to injury, defied expectations by completing four passes, amassing 151 yards, including the historic 94-yard touchdown throw. This pivotal play came early in the second quarter, propelling Air Force ahead of Navy and firmly into the lead.

While the Falcons gained almost as many yards on the long pass play as Navy managed throughout the game, the Midshipmen managed a late offensive drive, ultimately culminating in their only touchdown. The Falcons’ defense allowed Navy to move the ball 78 yards before allowing them to score, concluding the game with Navy tallying just 124 yards of total offense.

Larrier’s only other significant pass of the game was a 34-yard connection with Jared Roznos during the first quarter, a play that could have yielded even more significant gains. However, that drive ultimately ended in a missed field goal.

The game proceeded as a traditional clash between the military academies, emphasizing running plays. The victory now positions the Air Force Falcons to contend for the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for a second consecutive year, with an upcoming matchup against Army.

Navy freshman Braxton Woodson, who had taken over as starting quarterback due to an injury to Tai Lavatai, faced immense challenges as Navy struggled to gain offensive traction. Coach Newberry explained the decision to start Woodson, stating, “The decision to start Braxton Woodson was made because Tai Lavatai was injured last week against Charlotte, and Braxton had a good week of practice.”

However, Lavatai eventually replaced Woodson in the fourth quarter, aiming to spark momentum and improve the offensive flow. Navy began to move the ball more effectively under Lavatai’s leadership, yet penalties and interceptions hampered their efforts. The final interception, returned for a touchdown by Alec Mock, sealed Air Force’s victory.

Lavatai did manage to connect with Eli Heidenreich for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the final minute, denying Air Force their first shutout against Navy. The only previous shutout in the series was recorded in 1975, with the Midshipmen victorious.

Looking forward, Coach Newberry reflected on the loss but remained optimistic about the team’s future, saying, “You can never let success go to your head or failure get too close to your heart. We have a lot left to play for.”

Regarding takeaways, Air Force showcased defensive prowess, holding Navy to a mere 3 of 17 on third-down conversions. Meanwhile, Navy’s defense deserves credit for mostly containing an Air Force team that had previously scored 30 or more points in five of their seven games.

In terms of rankings, Air Force’s victory may not have earned them additional style points, but in rivalry games such as these, the final score is often the only statistic that matters.

Air Force will look to build on this victory as they face Colorado State next Saturday night, while Navy enjoys a weekend off before traveling to Temple on November 4. The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy now stands tantalizingly close for the Falcons, offering a new chapter in the storied rivalry between the military academies.

Like this: Like Loading...