As the holiday season approaches, many families are gearing up for the joy of gathering around the table, indulging in delicious feasts, and sharing the warmth of togetherness. However, it’s no secret that one of the most anticipated moments of these gatherings is the dessert course. From traditional classics to innovative new creations, holiday desserts play a pivotal role in creating lasting memories.

This year, why not put a fresh spin on your holiday menu with two remarkable dessert recipes that are sure to leave a lasting impression? Success Rice brings us the Cran-Raspberry Quinoa Pudding Trifle and the Pumpkin Pecan Rice Pudding Bars, each offering a unique flavor profile and ease of preparation.

Cran-Raspberry Quinoa Pudding Trifle: A Vibrant Delight

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

Quinoa Pudding:

2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa

4 cups almond milk

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Creamy Yogurt Layer:

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup heavy cream

Cran-Raspberry Layer:

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 cups fresh raspberries

1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted

2 cups gluten-free vanilla cookies, chopped

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

Instructions:

To create the Quinoa Pudding, begin by preparing the quinoa as per package directions, substituting almond milk for water. After draining, stir the quinoa into the almond milk and combine with honey, vanilla, and cinnamon. Simmer the mixture, stirring constantly, for 5-8 minutes, or until it thickens slightly. Refrigerate the pudding for 45-60 minutes until well-chilled.

The Creamy Yogurt Layer involves mixing plain Greek yogurt with honey and vanilla, then folding in whipped cream until well blended. This layer should also be refrigerated until ready to use.

For the Cran-Raspberry Layer, simply stir cranberry sauce, orange juice, and orange zest together, gently folding in fresh raspberries.

To assemble the trifle, layer the quinoa mixture, almonds, cran-raspberry mixture, vanilla cookies, and yogurt mixture in a 10-cup trifle dish. Repeat these layers twice and garnish with fresh raspberries and almonds.

The result is a visually stunning and delicious dessert that marries the flavors of cranberry and raspberry with the nuttiness of quinoa and the creaminess of yogurt.

Pumpkin Pecan Rice Pudding Bars: A Slice of Comfort

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 bag Success White Rice

1 cup pecans

4 cups coconut milk

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Instructions:

Begin by preparing the rice according to package directions. While the rice is cooking, preheat your oven to 350°F and toast the pecans on a baking sheet for 8-10 minutes. Once cooled, chop the pecans.

In a large saucepan, combine coconut milk, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring constantly. Gradually add about 1/2 cup of the hot liquid to the eggs, beat well, and then stir this egg mixture back into the saucepan. Cook for 2 more minutes over medium-high heat, remove from the heat, and stir in the cooked rice, vanilla, and pecans.

Pour this mixture into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish and bake uncovered for 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

To complete this delectable treat, whip heavy cream to soft peaks and add maple syrup, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Serve the whipped cream with the warm pudding for a delightful contrast of flavors and textures.

Tip: For those with a sweeter tooth, increase the brown sugar to 1 1/2 cups for a richer pudding.

These two dessert options from Success Rice offer a delightful twist on classic holiday flavors, with the Cran-Raspberry Quinoa Pudding Trifle bringing a vibrant touch of red and orange, and the Pumpkin Pecan Rice Pudding Bars providing the comforting essence of pumpkin spice. Both are easily prepared and certain to leave your guests craving more. Visit SuccessRice.com for more sweet holiday recipe inspiration as you prepare to make this holiday season truly memorable.

