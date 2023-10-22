Port Tobacco, Maryland, October 21, 2023 – The Honorable Robert C. Nalley, a prominent figure in Maryland’s legal community, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves a legacy of exceptional service, having served as an Associate Judge, County Administrative Judge, Chief Judge, and more throughout his illustrious career.

Born in Washington, D.C., on September 18, 1943, to W. Robert and Marie Shea Nalley, Robert Nalley’s journey through life was marked by dedication, both to his country and the law. He began his academic path by attending schools in Charles and St. Mary’s counties before graduating from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., in 1961. Subsequently, he pursued higher education at Spring Hill College, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1965.

Judge Nalley’s educational journey continued at Georgetown Law School, where he worked at the U.S. Department of Justice during the day and attended classes at night. 1969, he earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree, eventually gaining admission to the Maryland Bar in 1969 and the District of Columbia Bar in 1970.

After completing his legal studies, Judge Nalley honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant and deployed to Vietnam, where he provided legal advice for CORDS-DMAC, U.S. Military Assistance Command, in the Mekong Delta. His service culminated in an honorable discharge in 1971, accompanied by the award of a Bronze Star.

Returning to Charles County, Judge Nalley embarked on a remarkable legal career. He commenced his journey as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the fall of 1971, where he met his future wife, Lynn. His commitment to public service led him to the role of Deputy State’s Attorney, and he was elected as the State’s Attorney of Charles County in 1975, a position he held with distinction until 1980, becoming the youngest to serve as such in the state.

In 1981, Judge Nalley was appointed as an Associate Judge of the District Court for Charles County, and in 1988, he was elevated to the Circuit Court for Charles County, where he continued to serve until his retirement in 2013. His tenure was marked by numerous roles and responsibilities, including Chair of the District Advisory Board for District 4, Public Defender System, and active participation in committees such as the Maryland Judicial Conference’s Executive Committee and Juvenile and Family Committees.

Notably, Judge Nalley was a driving force behind the establishment of the Juvenile Drug Court of Charles County, which later served as a model for implementing similar programs in neighboring counties. He also played vital roles as the Administrative Judge for the District Court of Maryland, District 4, Charles County (1983-1988), County Administrative Judge (1995-2009), and Chief Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit (2010-2013).

Beyond his legal career, Judge Nalley was a devout Catholic and a lifelong student of Jesuit education. He contributed to the community by being an active member of the Rotary Club of Charles County, where he particularly enjoyed his involvement with the Scholarship Program committee, providing financial assistance to local high school students. He pursued various interests, including sailing, reading, woodworking, solving crosswords, and watching Jeopardy.

The highlight of his life was the cherished time spent with his family over dinners, with a special love for chocolate desserts. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, colleague, and friend to many.

Judge Nalley is survived by his wife, Lynn; his children, Rebecca, Dorothea, and Rees; his grandchildren, Finn and Madalynn; his brother, Leigh (Martha); his nephew, Chris Mellott and his daughter, Lindsay; his sister-in-law, Diane Couchenour (Leslie), and his nephew, Eric Baden.

Services to honor Judge Nalley’s memory will take place at St. Ignatius Church in Port Tobacco, Maryland, on October 26, 2023. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. The burial will be at Christ Church Accokeek in Accokeek, Maryland, on October 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In place of flowers, the family has suggested that gifts made in memory of Robert C. Nalley be sent to the Rotary Club of Charles County or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The words can aptly summarize Judge Nalley’s life and legacy, “He loved justice and mercy and walked humbly with God,” reflecting a profound commitment to the principles he upheld throughout his remarkable career in law and his enduring impact on the community.

