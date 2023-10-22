WORCESTER, Mass. — In a commanding display of skill and resilience, the Navy women’s soccer team secured a 3-0 victory against Holy Cross on Friday. This wire-to-wire triumph on the road showcased the Mids’ determination and tactical prowess as they notched three crucial goals in the second half. With this win, the Mids improved their 2023 record to 8-7-3, while the Crusaders of Holy Cross dropped to 5-7-5.

In the initial stages of the match, Holy Cross displayed their aggression, unleashing three shots, including one on goal, within the first seven minutes. Mimi Abusham of Navy countered with her attempt in the 11th minute, testing Holy Cross goalkeeper Julia Walsh but failing to find the back of the net.

Credit: Tim Shahan / U.S. Naval Academy

During the following 15 minutes, the Crusaders continued to press forward, accumulating five of the next six shots. Despite their relentless efforts, Navy’s goalkeeper, Mattie Gallagher, remained solid and managed to keep her team’s clean sheet intact.

The first half concluded with both teams deadlocked at 0-0. However, Navy came out of the halftime break with renewed determination. Just over 11 minutes into the second half, Holy Cross faced a setback when Cerys Balmer received a red card for fouling Navy’s Alexa Riddle during a breakaway opportunity.

Capitalizing on this advantage, Navy earned a free-kick opportunity just outside the 18-yard box. Kassidy Borden took the free-kick, and while Julia Walsh initially stopped the shot, Rylee Rives was in the right place at the right time and promptly slotted the ball into the net, giving Navy a 1-0 lead at 56:14.

Maintaining their offensive pressure, Navy doubled their lead to 2-0 after 63 minutes of play. A long throw-in by Rives set the stage for Amanda Graziano, whose flick found Katie Herrmann. Herrmann headed the ball into the net, securing her second goal of the season at 63:37.

Navy continued to dominate, extending their lead to 3-0 less than four minutes later. Kat Healey delivered a free-kick from within 20 yards of the goal following a foul on Ali Barrow. Healey’s precise aim found the mark at 67:05, earning her the distinction of being the team’s top scorer in the 2023 campaign with five goals.

Despite Navy’s three-goal lead, they pressed forward relentlessly, recording three additional shots on goal in the final 23 minutes, but none managed to find the mark.

The final statistics favored Navy, who outshot Holy Cross 16-14, including a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal. Mattie Gallagher played a crucial role in Navy’s victory, making five saves during her 73 minutes in goal, while Talley Applewhite closed out the game, preserving the shutout.

Head Coach Carin Gabarra expressed her sentiments, saying, “It’s bittersweet that we had this outcome when we did. We’ve been searching for a complete performance like this, where all facets of our game were hitting and we’re putting goals away, for weeks. We can’t make excuses; you have to control your own chances.”

Navy will conclude its 2023 season with a home game against Lafayette on Wednesday at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility, aiming to finish on a high note and provide a fitting farewell for the departing seniors.

Like this: Like Loading...