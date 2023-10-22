St. Mary’s City, MD – In a pivotal United East Conference matchup, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team (6-6-3) celebrated Senior Day by triumphing over the Penn State Berks Nittany Lions (7-8-1) with a hard-fought 1-0 win. The Seahawks honored their dedicated seniors in a memorable encounter that showcased their unwavering commitment to the sport and their institution.

In a closely contested game, the Seahawks emerged victorious thanks to a crucial goal by Ella Raines, a standout performer for St. Mary’s. The first half saw both teams displaying impressive statistics, but St. Mary’s managed to find the back of the net and secure a halftime lead.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Ella Raines showcased her skill and composure by capitalizing on a short cross provided by Cicely Clark, with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Raines received the ball, executed a swift move to outmaneuver her defender, and unleashed a precise strike into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, giving the Seahawks the edge heading into the break.

Despite being outshot 4-3 by Penn State Berks in the opening half, St. Mary’s had the upper hand on the scoreboard. The Seahawk’s goalkeeper, Kylie Wells, made two crucial saves in the first half, while her Nittany Lions counterpart remained untested.

The second half of the game saw St. Mary’s taking the initiative, with the Seahawks firing the first five shots of the period. Two of those shots found their target, putting the Nittany Lions’ goalkeeper to the test. The momentum seemed firmly in the Seahawks’ favor when a free kick from Ashlyn Bonner found the back of the net, seemingly extending their lead to 2-0 with approximately 20 minutes left in the match. However, their celebrations were short-lived as the referees disallowed the goal.

Penn State Berks didn’t give up easily. They generated several scoring opportunities in the final 10 minutes of the game, with the most dangerous being a point-blank header in the 82nd minute. In what turned out to be the match’s defining moment, Kylie Wells, the Seahawk’s goalkeeper, made a crucial save to deny the Nittany Lions a potential equalizer.

The Seahawk defense held strong throughout the second half, maintaining their 1-0 lead until the final whistle, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory.

Ella Raines emerged as the day’s hero, scoring the sole goal for the Seahawks and leading her team with four shots. Cicely Clark contributed to the victory with an assist, while Kylie Wells showcased her goalkeeping prowess with three crucial saves.

The Seahawks will be looking to carry their momentum forward as they prepare for their next challenge. On October 25th, at 3:00 PM, they will face off against Salisbury in a highly anticipated clash in Salisbury, Maryland. This game promises to be another exciting chapter in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team’s season as they aim to build on their recent success.

