Lexington Park, MD – In a recent announcement, Linda’s Cafe unveiled its plans to move to a new location, ushering in many exciting changes and additions. The popular eatery, a culinary cornerstone in the community for over three decades, is set to relocate to the former “Days Off Deli” site at the corner of Millstone Landing Rd and 235, directly across from San Souci Plaza.

Linda’s Cafe, a beloved local establishment, is known for its commitment to locally sourced, community-based cuisine. This relocation aims to maintain the legacy of quality food and enhance the overall dining experience for its loyal patrons.

New Features to Elevate Your Dining Experience

The move promises to bring a range of exciting features to the forefront of Linda’s Cafe. The following enhancements are set to elevate the dining experience:

Full-Service Bar : A new addition, a full-service bar, will offer patrons a variety of drinks. The establishment will introduce breakfast and happy hour specials, catering to overnight workers with drinks and food specials from 7 AM. On weekends, visitors can enjoy a fantastic bloody Mary bar, mimosas, flights, and unique creations alongside traditional and beloved cuisine.

: A new addition, a full-service bar, will offer patrons a variety of drinks. The establishment will introduce breakfast and happy hour specials, catering to overnight workers with drinks and food specials from 7 AM. On weekends, visitors can enjoy a fantastic bloody Mary bar, mimosas, flights, and unique creations alongside traditional and beloved cuisine. Expanded Restrooms : Linda’s Cafe acknowledges the importance of convenience and comfort for its customers. With this in mind, the new location boasts three spacious, full-size bathrooms separate from the kitchen area, ensuring an enhanced and comfortable dining experience.

: Linda’s Cafe acknowledges the importance of convenience and comfort for its customers. With this in mind, the new location boasts three spacious, full-size bathrooms separate from the kitchen area, ensuring an enhanced and comfortable dining experience. Linda’s On The Go Trucks Expansion : Linda’s Cafe, celebrated for its original Food Truck named Lindas on the Go, is taking another step forward. This spring, they will launch the “Spit & Fire Foodtruck,” offering grilled meats and handheld sides, including Gyro’s, Shawarma, souvlaki, Maryland pit beef sandwiches, roasted lamb, and more. This addition allows patrons to enjoy their favorite dishes on wheels, no matter where they are.

: Linda’s Cafe, celebrated for its original Food Truck named Lindas on the Go, is taking another step forward. This spring, they will launch the “Spit & Fire Foodtruck,” offering grilled meats and handheld sides, including Gyro’s, Shawarma, souvlaki, Maryland pit beef sandwiches, roasted lamb, and more. This addition allows patrons to enjoy their favorite dishes on wheels, no matter where they are. Earth 2 Table Catering Co.: As part of their continued growth, Linda’s Cafe is also re-launching its locally sourced catering company, Earth 2 Table Catering Co. With Melissa fully recovered, the team is excited to offer their culinary expertise for special events, whether it’s a wedding, corporate gathering, or family celebration.

Community Support During Transition

Linda’s Cafe is scheduled to complete its move during the first and second weeks of January. The owners, Linda and Melissa, are contacting the community for support during this transition. They will share various needs and ways the community can assist, including lending a hand or providing trucks for moving items.

A Heartfelt Thank You to the Community

Linda and Melissa, the faces behind Linda’s Cafe, want to take a moment to express their deep gratitude to the local community. The community’s unwavering support has been the cornerstone of their success, and they remain forever thankful for the opportunity to serve the community.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Linda’s Cafe prepares to embark on this exciting new chapter. With its unwavering commitment to quality and the addition of these remarkable features, the move promises to be a significant step forward in enhancing the dining experience for its loyal patrons.

