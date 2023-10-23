GLEN BURNIE, MD – National Move Over Day was on Saturday, October 21; the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has unveiled an educational video to underscore the importance of adhering to Maryland’s Move Over Law. This law, which underwent an expansion in 2022, mandates that drivers move over when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals, including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution indicators like traffic cones, signs, or non-vehicular warning markers. If a safe lane change isn’t feasible, motorists must reduce their speed to a level deemed reasonable and safe for the prevailing weather, road, and traffic conditions.

The expanded law protects law enforcement, emergency responders, and all drivers who may encounter a roadside emergency and find themselves compelled to stop near active travel lanes. “This law is in place to protect some of our most vulnerable road users, including those working in permanent and temporary work zones, as well as those assisting stranded motorists,” emphasized Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “We hope this new video will offer a visual reinforcement to motorists about the significance of adhering to the move-over law.”

As reported by the Maryland State Police, troopers have issued 537 citations and 3,156 warnings this year alone for Move Over law violations. A violation of this law is categorized as a misdemeanor, carrying a $110 fine and one point on the driver’s license. If the violation results in an accident, the fine escalates to $150, with an accompanying three-point penalty. In the unfortunate event of a death or serious injury, the fine surges to $750, accompanied by three points on the offender’s license.

To ensure preparedness for unexpected roadside emergencies, motorists and passengers are being urged to adopt a prudent and cautious approach. Every roadside incident is unique, and understanding the necessity of using common sense in these situations is paramount. The following guidelines are provided to assist drivers and passengers in effectively managing these unforeseen scenarios:

Prepare Your Vehicle: Take proactive measures to minimize the likelihood of emergencies. Assess the Situation: When a roadside emergency occurs, assess the situation carefully and rationally. Use Good Judgment: Make informed decisions on how to respond to the specific situation you encounter. Stay Vigilant: Maintain awareness of other motorists, recognizing that roadside emergencies can evolve swiftly, leading to dynamic and unpredictable conditions.

National Move Over Day serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for motorists to respect and follow Move Over laws. By doing so, we collectively contribute to the safety and well-being of those who work tirelessly to keep our roadways secure and aid fellow travelers during their time of need.

