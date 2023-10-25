Information for this article was taken from an article written by David Byrd, Editor in Chief, Naval Aviation News

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – In a grand celebration on September 16th, Vice Admiral Carl Chebi, the Commander of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), marked the 300th anniversary of the historic Mattapany Manor. The manor, a longstanding residence of NAVAIR commanders, saw a gathering of distinguished visitors, industry leaders, and guests, who came together to honor its rich legacy.

Vice Admiral Chebi welcomed the attendees and expressed his pride in calling Mattapany Manor home, adding a touch of humor, saying, “If you can get this as a rental property, I highly recommend it.” Chebi highlighted the significance of Mattapany Manor as a place where the past and present converge, emphasizing NAVAIR’s mission of equipping the next generation with the tools they need to execute their missions successfully and return home safely. He acknowledged the Navy Junior ROTC cadets and sea cadets present, who represent the future of NAVAIR’s mission.

The oldest flag quarters in the Navy, the history of the Mattapany residence begins well before construction of the present day home. Part of a 1,200-acre estate, Charles Calvert, Third Lord of Baltimore, and his wife, the widow Jane Sewall, built the original manor and accompanying out buildings sometime between 1666 and 1671. Situated a few hundred yards from the current structure, it soon became the political center for Southern Maryland, complete with an armory, jail and courthouse.

Former NAVAIR commander, retired Vice Admiral Dean Peters, shared his admiration for the Manor, describing it as “an amazing house” and a symbol of NAVAIR’s connection to the region’s history. Peters and his wife, Patty Peters, cherished the house’s rich history and enjoyed hosting events, particularly during the holidays, where they welcomed Sailors and NAVAIR personnel to celebrate in the historic residence. They considered themselves stewards of this Navy-owned property, keeping its legacy alive.

The Manor also comes with its share of legends, including a STEM-minded ghost. Ashlie Chebi, daughter of Vice Admiral Carl Chebi, mentioned the ghostly presence and the intriguing stories surrounding it. She said, “We’ll tell ghost stories on the third story because everybody says that’s the most haunted one. I’ll be doing homework in my room, and the lights will dim for like 15 minutes. [The ghost] is vibing with me. She’s helping my brain process. She’s good at physics.” It’s a playful aspect of the historic residence.

The history of Mattapany Manor involves various ownership changes and significant renovations. After political and religious turmoil in the late 1680s, the Calvert family lost control of the estate, and it was abandoned until the Sewall family reclaimed it in 1722. With the original home in disrepair, the Sewall family initiated the construction of the modern-day Mattapany in the early 1740s, potentially incorporating bricks from the original structure.

Craig Lukezik, Cultural Resource Manager for NAVAIR, speculated, “It’s possible this house was built in 1740.” He further noted that the current garage, originally the kitchen, might have been the first house the family lived in back in 1722 before constructing the present manor. Mattapany and its surrounding property underwent several changes in ownership, with the Thomas family and George Weschler playing pivotal roles in its transformation.

The restoration of Mattapany Manor was completed by the Navy in 1943, and Rear Admiral William T. Rassieur, the first commander of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and his family moved in the following year. Vice Admiral Carl Chebi is now the 36th commander to reside in this historic Navy-owned home, connecting the past and the present in a place where history, service, and tradition come together.

