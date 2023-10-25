PRINCE FREDERICK, MD — A Calvert County resident has hit the jackpot with a $100,000 top-prize win on the seventh edition of the $100,000 Crossword scratch-off game. The lucky winner, who is an avid fan of Powerball and crossword-themed scratch-offs, celebrated his incredible fortune recently. He recounted his journey to the Winner’s Circle at Wawa #591 in Prince Frederick, accompanied by his daughter.

The fortunate player initially purchased one $10 instant ticket at Wawa #591, and it didn’t take long for him to strike luck. Upon scratching off the first game, he discovered that he had won $20. Not one to let a good thing pass him by, he returned to the same store the following morning for a cup of coffee and decided to try his luck again. This time, he purchased two more $100,000 Crossword scratch-offs.

The first of the two games he scratched unveiled a life-changing prize – the $100,000 top prize. The second ticket, unfortunately, turned out to be a non-winner. With the enormity of his win settling in, the jubilant winner shared his reaction, “I was so excited but I couldn’t show it. I didn’t want anyone to know that I won.”

The fortunate resident of Southern Maryland has already made plans for his newfound wealth. He intends to indulge in a long-held dream of owning a 1976 Corvette. Additionally, he plans to share a portion of his prize with his wife and daughter, emphasizing the significance of family in his good fortune.

Wawa #591, where the winning ticket was sold, holds a special place in the heart of the newly minted lottery millionaire. Located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, the store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $100,000 Crossword scratch-off game, which was launched in August, still boasts an impressive opportunity for players to win big. As of now, there are six top prizes of $100,000 remaining. This game offers a wide range of prizes, including 12 prizes of $10,000 and over 346,290 prizes of $10. Enthusiastic lottery players continue to be drawn to this thrilling game.

