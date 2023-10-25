Chesapeake Bay, MD – Anglers rejoice as a week of unexpected summer-like weather graces the Chesapeake Bay region during the final week of October. With temperatures nearing 80 degrees and light, balmy winds from the southwest, local fishermen are capitalizing on this unexpected gift from Mother Nature.

As October winds down, fishing enthusiasts in the Chesapeake Bay region have been treated to a remarkable burst of summer weather, creating ideal conditions for various catches. The unseasonably warm weather, forecasted to persist throughout the week, has ignited a flurry of fishing activities, with anglers eagerly trying their luck before colder temperatures return. The Shea-D-Lady is still getting spot and trout bottom fishing the Patuxent. Good day last Friday before the big blow. Plenty of rockfish, too. Puppy drum are still schooled up in the Patuxent and are eager to hit cast jigs. Remember, they must be 18 inches to keep; release gently. Robert La Grange has this 11 inch perch for a leader in the big perch contest at The Tackle Box for October Big bass are hungry now! We know Mr. Packard here is an expert, but even a novice will do well this Indian Summer week. Any sunny, warm day in October makes the fish a little crazy to bite. Alex with lovely striper that took a Bomber Long A . Monday evening off a Patuxent pier. Credit: Ken Lamb

The week’s forecast promises daytime highs approaching 80 degrees, while nighttime lows hover around a comfortable 60 degrees. The gentle southwest winds provide a delicious mixture of conditions, ideal for anglers looking to make the most of this unique late-season opportunity.

Rockfish Abound for Trollers and Lure Casters

One of the star attractions of this extended summer is the abundance of rockfish (striped bass) that have become increasingly active. For those out on the water, trollers and lure casters are reeling in impressive catches. Shore fishermen, on the other hand, are experiencing the thrill of hooking eager stripers during the dawn and dusk hours in shallow waters.

Anglers have reported success using a variety of lures, including stick baits, bucktails, jig heads paired with paddle tail plastics, and BKD’s. These lures have proven effective, especially during running tides. For those who prefer jigging during slack tides, keeper reds and stripers are being found around the Patuxent River Bridge pilings.

Trollers are making the most of their time on the water in the Patuxent and Potomac rivers, targeting stripers at various depths. Small tandem rigs, single lures, and smaller umbrellas have all proved fruitful. The size of these catches typically ranges between 22 to 30 inches on average, providing anglers with a rewarding experience.

Bountiful Bottom Fish in the Patuxent Mouth

While rockfish steal the spotlight, bottom fish have also maintained their activity levels, especially at the mouth of the Patuxent River. Last Friday, Captain Bernie out of Solomons (301-672-3282) demonstrated the potential of the region by scoring a noteworthy catch on a cool and windy day. For those interested in joining the action, Captain Bernie’s availability this Sunday offers a promising opportunity to experience the thrill of Chesapeake Bay fishing.

White Perch Thrive in Creeks and Rivers

White perch, another favorite among local anglers, are currently thriving in the creeks and rivers of the Chesapeake Bay region. Their presence adds to the diversity of species that can be encountered during this extended summer.

Crabs Continue to Thrive

It appears that the crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are not quite ready to call it a season. With behavior reminiscent of Fourth of July celebrations, crabs remain active, delighting those who savor the taste of this Maryland delicacy.

Bass, Pickerel, and Crappie Abound in Freshwater Lakes and Ponds

For those who prefer freshwater angling, St. Mary’s Lake and farm ponds in the area are teeming with activity. Bass, pickerel, and crappie are all active, providing anglers with a rewarding alternative to the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay.

As the Chesapeake Bay region enjoys this unexpected burst of summer-like weather, anglers are making the most of this late-season opportunity. With a wide array of species ready for the taking and favorable conditions, it’s the perfect time to cast a line and savor the joys of fishing before winter arrives. So, grab your fishing gear and head out to the water to enjoy this gift of fabulous weather in the heart of autumn. After all, ice and cold will soon replace these balmy days, but for now, the fishing is red-hot in the Chesapeake Bay.

