LA PLATA, MD – The Board of Education of Charles County made a significant decision on October 24, as they officially selected Samichie Thomas to fill the vacant District 1 seat, which was left unoccupied earlier this year due to a former Board member’s resignation. Thomas, a dedicated education advocate and professional with a diverse background in human resources management, emerged as the chosen candidate after a rigorous selection process.

Thomas’s appointment will soon be solidified as she is set to be formally sworn into her role in the coming weeks. Once this happens, she will be entrusted with the responsibility of completing the remainder of the vacant District 1 Board member term, a position she will hold through December 2026.

Samichie Thomas emerged as the final selection after a competitive process. She was one of seven applicants hailing from District 1 who had expressed interest in serving as a Board member. The interviews with the candidates were held last Friday, following which Thomas was designated to fill the crucial educational role.

Upon her selection, Thomas expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to the Charles County Public Schools. She stated, “I look forward to being part of the Board and collaborating with all stakeholders to invest in the educational future for Charles County Public Schools.” Her commitment to the welfare of the community and its children was evident in her words.

Board of Education Vice Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., reflected on the challenging nature of the selection process. The applicants’ expertise, experience, and unique backgrounds added complexity to the decision-making. Moore Lee commended all applicants, emphasizing their collective dedication to serving the community’s children. She stated, “It was a difficult decision, and we greatly appreciate everyone who stepped up to serve. On behalf of the Board, we welcome Ms. Thomas and look forward to working with her as a Board member representing District 1.”

Notably, Samichie Thomas ran as a candidate in the 2022 Board of Education election for one of the two seats designated for District 1. Official election results reveal that she secured the third-highest percentage of votes among the District 1 candidates. During the electoral process, Thomas received endorsements from the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), both of which represent school system staff and teachers.

Thomas’s proactive stance was evident when she applied in August after the Board announced its search for applicants to fill the vacant seat. She expressed her enduring desire to serve on the Board, citing her profound passion for education and belief in its transformative power.

A resident of Hughesville, Thomas boasts an extensive background in human resources management, having worked with prestigious agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, NASA, Office of Naval Intelligence, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS). Currently, she holds the position of Public Sector Consulting Director, where she oversees business operations and resources with Oracle.

Thomas’s educational qualifications further underscore her commitment to the field. She possesses a master’s degree in human resources management and development from Bowie State University, complemented by a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in education, also from Bowie State University.

In summary, the selection of Samichie Thomas as the new District 1 Board member is a pivotal development for Charles County’s educational landscape. Her wealth of experience and dedication to the welfare of students and the community at large make her a promising addition to the Board of Education. As she prepares to take on her role, Charles County residents can look forward to a passionate advocate for education and a committed leader working to enhance the educational future of the region.

