Our Spotlight on the Arts for November 2023 shines brightly on local artist Michael Munshaw!

We had an opportunity to learn about Munshaw’s amazing journey from junior high school doodling to sketch card work for Star Wars, Marvel, Rick & Morty, and more!

How long have you been involved with illustration and graphic design?

Oh boy. I’m not sure I want to admit that, so I will leave the years out and just say, I’ve been drawing since middle school and started studying graphic design in college.

Did you study under formal training?

I did! I have a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design with a minor in Illustration from Central Connecticut State University.

Who and what have been your inspirations?

When I first starting drawing in middle school it was related to any comic book that I could get my hands on. As I started to get serious about Illustration, I was very inspirated by the comic book greats such as Neal Adams, John Byrne, George Perez, and Michael Golden. The list could go on and on!

I later studied anatomy books by Burne Hogarth and George Bridgman. Today I am in awe by artists such as Lee Bermejo, Frank Cho, Adam Hughes, and Mark Brooks. They all make me want to quit and never draw again.

Do you have a favorite medium, style, or other aspect of your art?

It all depends on the project, each of which I approach differently. So, it’s whatever I think will work best. I often use markers, watercolors, color pencils, color inks, etc. Sometimes I incorporate all of them on the same piece!

What are your other interests outside of your art?

Working full-time and then trying to do this art hustle takes up most of my time. But I do try to make time every day to exercise. Lifting heavy things is a great release for me.

When I can, I volunteer at events with the Knights of Columbus and my church.

Do you have a special quote or anything else to share?

My wife and I are always running around trying to take care of everything and shouting “hashtag never not working!”

Thank you, Michael, for being a valued part or our artistic community and sharing your story with us!

Michael Munshaw will be a special guest at St. Mary’s County Arts Council on First Friday, November 3, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM. He will be speaking about his work in an informal setting and will have free prints available (one per person while they last). Come meet him there!

Links of interest-

Website: M Square Design (http://www.artofm2.com/)

Facebook: Art of M2 (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066663849993)

Instagram: artofm2 ( https://www.instagram.com/artofm2/ )

Ebay Shop: Art of M2 ( https://www.ebay.com/str/artofm2 )

Meet & Greet at St. Mary’s County Arts Council:

First Friday, November 3, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM.

22660 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD 20650

www.stmarysartscouncil.com

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/6MKf4bHPB

