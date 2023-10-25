Leonardtown, MD – In a recent session, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) tackled a range of important matters, including proclamations for Red Ribbon Week and a proposed ordinance to enhance road safety. The meeting, held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, saw commissioners addressing multiple issues that affect the community.

The Commissioners commenced their meeting with the customary invocation and pledge, setting the tone for the following discussions. The first order of business was the approval of the consent agenda, encompassing various administrative matters.

During the session, the CSMC also presented two proclamations for Red Ribbon Week, an annual campaign that promotes drug and alcohol awareness. One proclamation was extended to the St. Mary’s County Health Department, while the other recognized the efforts of the Southern Maryland Young Marines. This vital event emphasizes the significance of community involvement in combatting substance abuse.

In addition to the Red Ribbon Week proclamations, the Commissioners proclaimed support of Economic Development Week, underlining their commitment to fostering economic growth within the county.

One of the pivotal discussions during the meeting centered around a proposed ordinance to establish the St. Mary’s County School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program. This initiative aims to enhance the safety of school zones and ensure the protection of students. A public hearing regarding this ordinance is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. This hearing will take place in the CSMC meeting room, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The County Administrator’s time allowed the Commissioners to make several key decisions. Notably, they approved a budget amendment request from the St. Mary’s County Board of Education for the fiscal year 2024. The request includes an amendment of the fund balance of $4,299,014 and an inter-fund transfer of $750,000 from operating to the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). These financial decisions will significantly impact the county’s educational infrastructure and resources.

Another essential decision involved approving an Option Contract with Anthony Bliss for the purchase of a Temporary Construction Easement. This move, amounting to $11,500, is essential in facilitating the construction of FDR Boulevard.

Further enhancing the county’s security and emergency response capabilities, the Commissioners approved Sub-Recipient Agreements related to federal grants. The FFY2023 Sub-Recipient Agreement for the State Homeland Security Grant, Project US2420, received approval for $101,310.55. The FY2023 Sub-Recipient Agreement for the Emergency Management Performance Grant, Project US2412, was also granted for $92,274.28. These agreements serve to bolster St. Mary’s County’s capacity to respond to various emergencies effectively.

In the interest of financial transparency and planning for the future, the Commissioners received a financial update from St. Mary’s County Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore. This presentation will play a crucial role in preparing for the upcoming FY2025 budget work sessions, ensuring that the county’s financial resources are allocated efficiently and in the best interests of the community.

The next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. For those interested in following the county’s decision-making processes, CSMC documents and public records can be accessed on the county government website via BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public, and for those unable to attend in person, they can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 every Tuesday morning. Replays of these meetings are available on Fridays at 6:30 p.m., and they can also be accessed on-demand via the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For more information and updates on St. Mary’s County Government, please visit the official website at stmaryscountymd.gov. The county government remains committed to addressing the community’s needs and fostering growth and development.

