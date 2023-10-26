Anglers across Maryland are swapping out their summer gear for flannel shirts and rubber boots as cooler temperatures envelop the region, heralding the arrival of a prime fishing season. With the onset of autumn, the region’s waterways are teeming with activity, creating ideal conditions for fishing enthusiasts.

Chilly Waters, Active Fish

Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding waters have witnessed a significant drop in surface water temperatures, now hovering in the low 60s, thanks to the cooling trend. This has triggered a flurry of fishing activity, as fish become more active in search of food. The fall fishing season promises abundant opportunities for anglers as fish species become more active.

Brian Reynolds is all smiles with this 15.5-inch kingfish. Photo courtesy of Brian Reynolds Todd Houck holds up a nice 40-inch northern pike he caught recently in Deep Creek Lake. Photo courtesy of Todd Houck Summer flounder, photo courtesy of Christopher Meade Eric Packard enjoyed a day fishing for snakeheads in his kayak. Photo courtesy of Eric Packard

Fishing Conditions Overview

Water Temperature: Bay surface temperatures have dipped to the low 60s, signaling a seasonal shift.

Bay surface temperatures have dipped to the low 60s, signaling a seasonal shift. Salinity and Oxygen: Salinity remains at average levels, and suitable oxygen conditions extend to the bay’s bottom throughout Maryland’s portion of the Bay.

Salinity remains at average levels, and suitable oxygen conditions extend to the bay’s bottom throughout Maryland’s portion of the Bay. Tidal Currents: Above-average tidal currents are anticipated throughout the week, coinciding with the upcoming full moon on October 28.

Above-average tidal currents are anticipated throughout the week, coinciding with the upcoming full moon on October 28. Water Clarity: Most of Maryland’s Bay, rivers, and streams are expected to maintain average water clarity. Anglers are advised to check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps for the latest water clarity conditions.

Prime Fishing Areas and Techniques

Upper Chesapeake Bay Anglers in the Upper Chesapeake Bay region have been enjoying a mix of striped and smallmouth bass fishing, a unique opportunity to target both species in one location. Soft plastic swimbaits, jigs, twitch baits, jerkbaits, and crankbaits have been successful in deep-water pockets, submerged ledges, and channel edges. Blue catfish fishing is also thriving, with cut bait, menhaden, gizzard shad, white perch, cut-up eel, chicken liver, and scented baits proving effective.

Fall Feeding Frenzy

As the water temperatures in tidal rivers drop below 60 degrees, striped bass are free to roam and feed wherever they please. Peanut menhaden, a key food source for these fish, flows out of tidal rivers, prompting striped bass to stage along steep channel edges at the mouths of larger rivers.

Middle Bay and Lower Bay Adventures

In the Middle Bay region, the east end of the Bay Bridge and the sewer pipe have been drawing attention from anglers targeting striped bass. Using live spot, white perch, or eels while chumming or drifting has proven successful.

As schools of baitfish exit tidal rivers, anglers are encountering breaking fish situations, particularly in the Choptank River. Soft plastic jigs or metal jigs have been effective in these scenarios.

Trolling remains a popular technique for fall fishing, with umbrella rigs, single bucktails, and Drone spoons being common choices. Trolling along channel edges has been successful in various locations, including the Triple Buoys area, Love Point, Swan Point, the Dumping Grounds, Podickory Point, and tidal river channels. Alex with lovely striper that took a Bomber Long A . Monday evening off a Patuxent pier. Credit: Ken Lamb The Shea-D-Lady is still getting spot and trout bottom fishing the Patuxent. Good day last Friday before the big blow. Plenty of rockfish, too. Puppy drum are still schooled up in the Patuxent and are eager to hit cast jigs. Remember, they must be 18 inches to keep; release gently. Robert La Grange has this 11 inch perch for a leader in the big perch contest at The Tackle Box for October Big bass are hungry now! We know Mr. Packard here is an expert, but even a novice will do well this Indian Summer week. Any sunny, warm day in October makes the fish a little crazy to bite.

Freshwater Fishing and Coastal Waters

The fall trout stocking program continues, offering opportunities for anglers to enjoy a mix of largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow perch, trout, walleye, northern pike, and more in Maryland’s freshwater bodies. The cooler water temperatures have the largemouth bass on the hunt, with spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, jigs, and crankbaits being top choices.

Fall is also an excellent time to fish for crappie, with marina docks, old piling fields, fallen treetops, and bridge piers providing prime locations.

Surf anglers are relishing the abundance of kingfish, bluefish, flounder, and blowfish, with opportunities for nighttime catch-and-release of large red drum on cut mullet.

In the offshore waters, black sea bass, triggerfish, flounder, and small dolphins keep anglers busy at wreck and reef sites, while the canyons yield yellowfin tuna, wahoo, and dolphin.

Maryland’s waterways are a hub of activity this fall, offering anglers many opportunities to pursue their passion. With cooler temperatures setting in, the fishing season is in full swing, promising a bountiful harvest of various fish species. As anglers adapt to the changing conditions, they can look forward to an exciting and rewarding experience on the water.

Like this: Like Loading...