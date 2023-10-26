Copper, a one-year-old, 21-pound tri-color beagle, is hunting for a loving forever home, filled with warmth, playtime, and possibly a furry companion. His heartwarming story and playful personality have captured the hearts of those who have had the privilege of knowing him.

Copper’s foster mom, who has been caring for him during his journey to finding a permanent residence, shared some insights into his joyful nature. She mentioned that Copper relishes in life’s simple pleasures, which include “sunbathing in the yard, rolling in the grass, chasing squirrels, and indulging in his love for Cheerios.”

This fun-loving canine possesses an abundance of puppy energy that he enjoys expending through playtime with his foster siblings. Whether chasing after squirrels or partaking in exhilarating beagle zoomies in the backyard, Copper is always up for a good time. Indoors, he engages in playful activities, and shares chew toys, making every moment enjoyable.

Copper’s easygoing temperament shines through in his interactions with people and other animals. He appears to get along exceptionally well with everyone he meets, making him an ideal companion for families looking to add a furry member to their household. Copper’s foster mom believes he would thrive in an environment with one or more canine companions and a secure fenced yard.

As Copper’s vetting process nears completion, he is fully prepared to transition to his forever home. For anyone considering adopting Copper or another beagle in need of a loving family, the process is as simple as reaching out to the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM).

Prospective adopters can connect with BRSM through the provided email address, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org, expressing their interest in Copper or any other beagle in search of a forever home. The organization’s dedicated team will guide interested individuals through the adoption process, ensuring that Copper and his potential forever family are a perfect match.

For those eager to learn more about Copper’s unique personality and follow his journey, detailed information is available on the BRSM website. By visiting the following link, you can access the most up-to-date information about Copper and explore other beagles also seeking their forever homes: Copper’s Profile and BRSM Beagles in Need of Homes.

Copper’s story is a testament to the resilience and optimism of animals who, despite their challenges, continue to bring joy and love into the lives of those who encounter them. As he prepares to embark on the next chapter of his life, Copper’s future is full of promise and the potential for lasting happiness in a loving forever home.

In a world that can sometimes seem chaotic, Copper’s tale serves as a reminder that the power of kindness and compassion can make a significant impact. If you’re considering adding a furry friend to your family, Copper could be the perfect match, ready to fill your home with laughter, play, and unconditional love. Contact BRSM today to discover more about Copper and the opportunity to provide him with a forever home where his joyful spirit can thrive.

