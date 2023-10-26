Charles County, MD – In a recent ceremony held on October 20, 2023, the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of fifteen candidates, marking the beginning of their law enforcement careers. Eight Charles County Sheriff’s Office officers completed the rigorous seven-month Police Entrance Level Training Program.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry expressed his pride in the new graduates, acknowledging the sacrifices they and their families had made to reach this milestone. He also emphasized the dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these officers throughout the demanding training program. Sheriff Berry extended his gratitude to the SMCJA Staff and guest instructors who played a pivotal role in preparing these individuals for their future roles in law enforcement.

Class Coordinator Sgt. Clay Collins, from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, commenced the graduation ceremony by introducing the newly minted officers. SMCJA Director Bobby Jones, representing Calvert County, welcomed the graduates and their families. He highlighted the extensive training program from March 2023, encompassing over 1,000 hours of instruction.

Sheriff Berry delivered opening remarks, offering wisdom to the graduates emphasizing the challenges and rewards they will encounter in their law enforcement careers.

The ceremony featured moving performances, with Ms. Danielle Baker delivering the National Anthem. Members of Honor Guard teams from all three participating counties presented the colors, and Chaplain Steve Davis of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office provided the invocation and benediction.

Mr. Wayne Silver, from the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions, offered remarks. Additionally, Ms. Pam Burkett-Jones of the College of Southern Maryland spoke about an articulation agreement between the Academy and the College that enables each graduate to earn fifteen college credits toward a criminal justice degree. Officer Michael McCloskey, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office graduate, delivered the class speech.

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors recognized the exceptional achievements of graduates in several categories:

Officer Michael McCloskey (Charles County) received the Scholastic Award, boasting a remarkable GPA of 97.89 percent.

received the Scholastic Award, boasting a remarkable GPA of 97.89 percent. Officer Anna Klotz (Charles County) was awarded the Physical Fitness Award, achieving an impressive score of 1309 out of 1600.

was awarded the Physical Fitness Award, achieving an impressive score of 1309 out of 1600. Officer Zachariah Barnhart (Charles County) secured the Firearms Award with a stellar score of 98.50 percent.

secured the Firearms Award with a stellar score of 98.50 percent. Officer George Leonard (Charles County) received the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award.

received the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award. Officer Zachariah Barnhart (Charles County) also received the prestigious Steve Allen Award, named after one of the SMCJA’s founders, who succumbed to cancer several years ago. This award acknowledges attributes of leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion demonstrated throughout the graduates’ time at the academy.

Sgt. Clay Collins, Class Leader Officer Zachariah Barnhart, and Guidon Bearer Officer Charles Watley conducted the Class Guidon retirement, symbolizing the end of their training.

The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy is proud to congratulate the following graduates:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office:

Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Zachariah Barnhart

Justin Crain

Anna Klotz

George Leonard, IV

Michael McCloskey

Lilibeth Rios

Brock Ruble

Charles Watley

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office:

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Dara Baxter

Charles Brown

Justin MacWilliams

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office:

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Cody Donaldson

Bianca Melton

Shanna Peters

Zachary Wolfe

Graduating these officers marks a significant step in enhancing law enforcement capabilities in Southern Maryland. Their dedication and exemplary performance during their training promise a safer and more secure community. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the entire Southern Maryland region welcomes these new officers with open arms as they embark on their careers in serving and protecting the community.

