PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bradley Christian, hailing from Mexia, Texas, embarked on a significant mission as part of the Navy’s inaugural En-Route Care System (ERCS) medical expeditionary endeavor. Christian, currently assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, embarked on this crucial deployment on October 14. His mission is to strengthen the medical capabilities aboard the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) during their regular deployment. NORFOLK, Virginia (Oct. 11, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bradley Christian, a medical technician with NAS Patuxent River’s Search and Rescue “SAR Dogs” is deployed as part of the Navy’s first En-Route Care System (ERCS) medical expeditionary capability aboard the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie Camp)

Christian, a 2019 Cypress Ridge High School graduate in Houston, is making his family proud, as he follows in the footsteps of two uncles who served in the military. Presently, he serves as a search and rescue (SAR) medical technician with the NAS Patuxent River “SAR Dogs,” a team dedicated to providing SAR support for the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) mission at NAS Patuxent River.

The primary objective of the 2-person ERCS team, led by Christian, is to manage an integrated intensive care mobile unit designed to support the medical care of critically injured or ill patients during transport for up to eight hours. In his maiden voyage on a Navy ship, Christian voluntarily offered his services to augment the ERCS and bolster the medical evacuation capabilities.

“We are here to mainly support the medical evacuation capability in order to prepare patients for flying,” stated Christian, emphasizing the importance of their role. “We also have the opportunity to provide training aboard ship and integrate with the medical teams.”

The ERCS, now aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the medical response capabilities within the Ike Strike Group. Commanding Officer of the IKECSG, Cmdr. Jason Condino, lauded the addition of ERCS, which allows the group to evacuate critically ill patients while maintaining comprehensive medical capabilities on the ship. This move aligns with long-term plans to meet fleet-wide requirements in support of distributed maritime operations.

The ERCS brings an array of crucial medical services to the forefront, including patient assessment and treatment, ventilation support, physiological monitoring, intravenous therapy, medication administration, supplemental oxygen therapy, airway maintenance, head and limb immobilization, as well as resuscitation and hemorrhage control. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bradley Christian elucidated the significance of the ERCS, noting that it streamlines patient care with its comprehensive life support system.

“The life support system that we have provides everything we need for patient care in one unit,” Christian explained. “We previously flew with separate units, but now this will help tremendously with being able to move patients more efficiently.”

While Christian and his fellow sailors continue their rigorous training and mission execution, the pride of serving in the Navy shines through. The sense of accomplishment resonates deeply with Christian as he reflects on the support and admiration he receives from his parents.

“Hearing my parents tell me that they are proud of me gives me a sense of pride by serving in the Navy,” expressed Christian, encapsulating the dedication and commitment displayed by servicemen and women across the U.S. Navy.

The Navy’s ERCS program has reached its initial operating capacity and stands ready to provide a rapidly deployable and combat-effective medical force. Its mission is to enhance survivability across a wide spectrum of care, regardless of the operational environment.

Navy Medicine, consisting of approximately 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, continues to provide unwavering expeditionary medical support to the dedicated warfighters who operate on, below, and above the sea, as well as ashore. The deployment of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bradley Christian and the ERCS team is emblematic of this commitment to service and the ongoing mission to ensure the health and well-being of our naval forces.

Information for this article was provided by an article written by Bobbie Camp Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Special to NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs

