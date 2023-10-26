Lexington Park, MD – The Technology Transfer Partnership (TPP) Annual Meeting, held on October 19, 2023, at the University of Southern Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM), showcased a thriving collaboration focused on STEM education and workforce development. The event, hosted by TPP, brought together industry leaders, community representatives, and benefactors committed to advancing the region’s technology and education sectors.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Ms. Bonnie Green, the Executive Director of TPP, and Mr. Doug Belvin, the President of the TPP Board. The occasion was made special by introducing new members joining the TPP board, reinforcing the organization’s dedication to promoting innovation and education in Southern Maryland. The newly inducted board members included:

Mark Goodrich from Naval Systems, Inc. (NSI)

Bert Johnston from Johnston Consulting

Dan Papp, representing Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sheebah Smith from the Calvert County Department of Economic Development

Dr. Yolanda Wilson, the President of the College of Southern Maryland

Mr. Belvin took a moment to thank outgoing and continuing board members for their unwavering commitment and service to the community.

During the meeting, benefactors of the TPP were duly acknowledged for their vital support, emphasizing the crucial role played by the community in the organization’s success.

Ms. Bonnie Green provided a comprehensive overview of TPP’s endeavors over the past year, encompassing various programs, community engagements, and initiatives. She highlighted the remarkable educational achievements through STEM-based activities, continuous support for research and development, and the highly successful inaugural TPP Defense Summit. One of the notable milestones included the implementation of the SOMD 2030 workforce development initiative, generously funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). The SOMD 2030 initiative involves a range of opportunities, such as paid internships, the TechJobsRule apprentice program, and a SPARK Career Fair tailored for high school students. These initiatives have significantly expanded the region’s workforce and enhanced educational prospects.

Ms. Green also introduced the distinguished guest speaker, Dr. Yolanda Wilson, the President of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM). Dr. Wilson’s presence highlighted the strong collaboration between CSM and TPP, particularly in the context of STEM initiatives, the Pathways to Engineering Scholarship program, and the development of a Cyber program.

Dr. Wilson took the opportunity to elucidate the latest developments at CSM and underscored the value of the partnership with TPP. She highlighted CSM’s efforts in addressing transportation challenges, expanding dual enrollment programs, and catering to the evolving needs of the current workforce. Dr. Wilson emphasized the importance of meeting students at various points in their higher education journey, ensuring a comprehensive approach to educational and career advancement in Southern Maryland.

The TPP Annual Meeting served as a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering innovation, education, and workforce development in the region. With a diverse board and unwavering community support, TPP’s initiatives continue to shape a brighter future for Southern Maryland’s technology and education landscape.

