La Plata, MD – In a show of solidarity with the nation’s veterans, the Charles County Commission’s Veteran’s Corner is set to participate in the #OperationGreenLight initiative. The iconic Charles County Courthouse will be bathed in green illumination from November 6th to the 12th. The initiative aims to raise awareness and appreciation for the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

The initiative, led by the Charles County Commission’s Veteran’s Corner, encourages local residents and businesses to join this meaningful effort by installing green lights at their homes or establishments.

Supporting Veterans: A Community Effort

The #OperationGreenLight promotion invites residents and businesses across Charles County to participate in this heartfelt demonstration of support for veterans. This shining tribute will serve as a visible token of appreciation for those who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation.

Charles County residents who wish to take part in this effort can obtain free green light bulbs from the Charles County Government Building located at 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata. This gesture not only honors veterans but also fosters a sense of unity and gratitude within the community.

A Symbol of Gratitude

The #OperationGreenLight campaign has been gaining momentum nationwide, with numerous communities participating in similar initiatives. The green lights serve as a symbol of unity, showing that the nation stands together in appreciation of its veterans.

How to Participate

The nationwide campaign aims to inspire conversations about the service of veterans and raise awareness about the challenges they face as they transition to civilian life. By illuminating green lights, Charles County joins a growing movement dedicated to showing appreciation for veterans and fostering a strong sense of community.

The Charles County Commission’s Veteran’s Corner, in collaboration with the #OperationGreenLight campaign, is determined to make this year’s Veterans Awareness Week a memorable and heartfelt occasion. The green illumination of the Charles County Courthouse will serve as a beacon of gratitude, honoring veterans past and present.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to pick up their free green light bulbs from the Charles County Government Building and join the nation in this meaningful tribute to veterans. As the Charles County Courthouse shines green, it symbolizes the enduring bond between the community and its veterans, reminding all of the sacrifices made in the name of freedom and democracy.

