The Rex Theatre in Leonardtown was sold out for the second time as the South Atlantic Boxing Association and USA Boxing brought the best in amateur boxing to St. Mary’s County once again.

Knowledge Boxing Center, the sanction holder with owner and head coach Daryl Hinmon and John Richardson, has now been at its current location at 21310 Great Mills Road for ten years, staying committed to the call to work with the youth and adults within the community.

In December 2021, then County Commissioner Todd Morgan (District 4) visited the gym and presented two boxers with Proclamations for their victories as 2021 Washington DC Regional Golden Gloves Champions. Coach Hinmon was also presented for winning the Golden Gloves Outstanding Coach award.

Morgan now serves in the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 29C.

Delegate Brian Crosby (District 29B) has strongly supported Hinmon and KBC.

Crosby stated, “Boxing provides more than strength training, cardio, and a healthy lifestyle; it builds mental toughness and discipline. Daryl has been a staple in our community for a decade now, and he is especially devoted to bettering the lives of our youth. I am incredibly proud of what he’s doing.”

Shanika Queen, trained by Knowledge Boxing Center, fought in the master’s division and now owns Body Movement Fitness. She stated that the gym has provided her with a sense of community.

Growing up in the District of Columbia, Queen said she was a part of a boys and girls club, and the gym reminds her of her younger days.

“Everyone there is super supportive of each other,” Queen said. “The coaches are big brothers who instill life lessons from the moment you walk through those doors. At KBC, not only do you train but you definitely leave with knowledge of self and life.”

She said the gym has set the path for many and opened doors to unimaginable things.

Queen said they have a ‘gym mom’ in Annette Isaac. Isaac is an assistant, a sanctioned official, a judge, a referee, and a timekeeper. Queen has also become a boxing official and started her fitness business.

One of KBC’s own, Tremaine ‘Teddy P’ Fuller, is making his professional debut on Sat., November 4 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena at 1100 Oak Drive, SE Washington D.C. 20032, at its ‘Boxing’s Fall Festival’.

General Admission is $25 and up. Contact @kbc_teddy on Instagram or Jay Kareen on Facebook for tickets. See the KBC Facebook page as well for more information.

Southern Maryland Smoke 7 headliner, Kahleel Stone enters the boxing arena with the theme song by Queen playing, entitled ‘Another One Bites the Dust’.

He had an intense look in his eyes as if losing was not an option.

Stone [147 lbs.] said he prepares extremely hard for each fight. He defeated Julian Days of Old School Boxing Gym in Prince Georges’s County. Days came out confident and strong, but Stone countered what Days was throwing.

“My corner coaches, Coach John, and Coach Daryl, gave me strategic instructions round by round and great words of encouragement.”

Stone said his skill set is improving.

“It’s improving tremendously. I will continue to showcase great crowd-pleasing performances to the best of my ability. Honing in on my craft and improving on a daily basis is my goal.”

Stone came out strong in round two, mixed his combinations, and landed strong body shots, but he keeps a level head and never gets ahead of himself. He takes the match-up round by round.

“I only taste victory when my hand is raised or my opponent is no longer able to compete,” Stone stated. “I had no knowledge of my opponent’s abilities [before entering the ring].”

Stone is grateful for the support.

“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “I’d like to thank everyone who was in attendance and purchased our live stream, produced by FAMKO Studios. A huge shout out to my family, friends, southern Marylanders, and many sponsors.

“All glory be to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, God Almighty.”

Calvert County’s Isaiah Buck also captured a win over Ed Lee of Fairfax, Va. In a 156 lb. match-up. Evan Donahue of St. Mary’s defeated Terry Scott of Salisbury. David McGee defeated Maddox Harbour, also of Salisbury.

Steve Remetz defeated Tyreke Lowther of Salisbury, giving Lowther an eight-count in the second round and landing strong body shots. Remetz was in great shape for this fight. Although the referees took a point from Lowther for holding and ultimately stopped the contest, Remetz was destined to win regardless.

Malcolm Kearns (KBC) took care of Cristian Gonzalas in three rounds. Kearns remained patient in the first round, landing strategic punches, but became stronger in the next two rounds.

Many sponsors have contributed over the last decade to make each showcase happen. Partners include Taylor Gas, Crosby, Uncle D’s Grill, Stockton Contracting, LLC., Cheseldine Auto Group and Car Wash, Manson Dixon Line LLC., Wynn’s Trucking, Law Office of Shane Mattingly P.C., Sabre Systems Inc., Garage Doors and More, LLC., Body Movement Fitness, and The Rex Theatre. DJ Keys, out of Pennsylvania, has been incredible in supplying music mixes and entertainment for the crowd.

Lakeisha Smith has faithfully sung the National Anthem for each boxing event, and Fernando Maldonado was the ring announcer for the evening.

