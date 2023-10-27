St. Mary’s City, Md. – On the evening of October 25th, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team celebrated Senior Night in style as they clinched their third consecutive Atlantic East Conference regular-season championship title. Overcoming an early 1-0 deficit, the Seahawks (11-5, 6-0 AEC) dominated Gwynedd Mercy University (2-14, 1-5 AEC) with a resounding 5-1 victory.

The night was not only about securing another championship but also a heartfelt tribute to five dedicated seniors who have been the backbone of the team. Ashley Berrol, Audrey Dickens, Anna Eaton, Jill Hayden, and Hayden Kesner were honored for their years of unwavering commitment and leadership.

Credit: Emmanual Douge

The game began with Gwynedd Mercy’s Laura Filchner scoring the first goal, giving the Griffins an early 1-0 lead at the 10:35 mark. However, the Seahawks responded before the first quarter ended, with sophomore forward Brenna Ziegler finding the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

St. Mary’s took control in the second quarter when Audrey Dickens fired a shot off a penalty corner at 23:07, giving the Seahawks a 2-1 lead. Anna Eaton set up the play by inserting the ball to junior captain Charlotte Horn, who delivered the pass to Dickens.

The Seahawks increased their lead to 3-1 at halftime after first-year midfielder Alyssa Riggleman notched her fourth goal of the season, capitalizing on a pass from Brenna Ziegler. Ziegler continued her impressive performance, setting up sophomore forward Briana Allen’s goal at 38:52, extending the lead to 4-1.

Hayden Kesner put the icing on the cake for St. Mary’s at 52:29, scoring off a penalty corner. Ziegler’s precise insert to Horn, who fired a shot towards the near post, allowed Kesner to tip it in, sealing a convincing 5-1 victory for the Seahawks.

Inside the box score, St. Mary’s College dominated with a 23-4 shot advantage, including a 12-2 margin in shots on goal. They also outperformed Gwynedd Mercy in corners, holding a 10-3 edge.

Notable performances included Brenna Ziegler, who matched her career-high with three assists, and Charlotte Horn, who equaled her career-best with two assists. Additionally, Anna Eaton contributed to the scoreboard with her first point of the season.

In the context of regional rankings, the Seahawks were placed fourth in Region IV, according to the second NCAA Division III Regional Rankings. This victory solidifies St. Mary’s College’s dominance over Gwynedd Mercy, with a perfect 3-0 record in head-to-head matchups.

On the opposing side, Nikki Williams of Gwynedd Mercy made seven saves, but her efforts couldn’t prevent the Griffins from suffering their sixth consecutive loss.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks are set to compete in the postseason, with their next game scheduled for November 1st. St. Mary’s College will face either the fourth-seeded Cabrini or the fifth-seeded Neumann in a high-stakes match at St. Mary’s City, Md.’s JLR Stadium. The time for the game is yet to be announced as the Seahawks aim to continue their impressive season and pursue further glory in the Atlantic East Conference.

