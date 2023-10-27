MIDDLETOWN, PA – In a United East Conference clash, the St. Mary’s College Volleyball team locked horns with the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions in a spirited matchup that saw the Seahawks ultimately succumb to their opponents, with a final score of St. Mary’s 1, Penn State Harrisburg 3.

Credit: Bill Wood

How it Unfolded

The showdown began on a promising note for St. Mary’s as Meghan Stevens, displaying her prowess, secured the first point with a powerful kill. However, the Nittany Lions swiftly retaliated, setting the tone for a closely fought contest. The early stages of the game saw St. Mary’s gaining an 8-4 lead over Harrisburg, but the resilient Nittany Lions rallied and equalized the score at 11-11. The battle intensified, with both teams vying for dominance. Harrisburg, with a surge of momentum, managed to rattle off eight consecutive points, taking the score to 20-15. The Seahawks showed their mettle by staging a comeback, leveling the set at 22-22, but Harrisburg maintained their composure and clinched the set 29-27.

The second set witnessed Harrisburg seizing an early advantage, creating a four-point gap at 6-2. St. Mary’s, not to be outdone, steadily fought their way back into contention, thanks to the offensive prowess of Arielle Lubeck and Julia Bobrowski. St. Mary’s managed to pull ahead, taking the lead at the 18th point, and Meghan Stevens closed the set with two consecutive kills, securing a hard-fought victory in the set.

The third set presented a more challenging scenario for the Seahawks. The Nittany Lions, determined to maintain their lead, proved formidable opponents. St. Mary’s struggled and eventually succumbed in the third set, with a score of 24-18. The fourth set followed a similar pattern, ending at 25-21 in favor of Penn State Harrisburg.

Crucial Moments

Camilla Galeano and Julia Bobrowski emerged as standout performers for the Seahawks, each tallying 16 digs. Bobrowski also led the team in kills, showcasing her prowess on both ends of the court.

Upcoming Challenges

The Seahawks are gearing up for their next challenge, a matchup against Penn College, set to take place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on October 28th at 1:00 PM. This clash promises to be another exciting encounter for St. Mary’s College Volleyball as they seek to rebound from their recent defeat and get back to winning ways in the United East Conference.

