ANNAPOLIS — In celebration of American Education Week, the accredited nonprofit Western Governors University’s (WGU) School of Education is set to unveil two scholarship programs, “WGU Loves Teachers” and “Become a Teacher,” aimed at supporting current and aspiring educators in Maryland. These scholarship initiatives, each valued up to $4,000, are designed to enhance the teacher pipeline and promote greater diversity within the teaching profession.

Maryland’s education landscape currently faces a concerning disparity highlighted in a 2022 report submitted to the Maryland State Department of Education by then State Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury. The report revealed that while Maryland’s student population is composed of 21% Black and 7% Latino students, the teaching workforce consists of only 19% Black and a mere 4% Latino educators. This disparity in representation has persisted since 2012, with the gap between students of color and teachers of color exceeding 30%.

Rebecca Watts, Ph.D., the regional vice president of WGU, expressed the institution’s commitment to addressing this pressing issue, stating, “WGU is proud to support teacher recruitment, training, and retention.” Dr. Watts highlighted WGU’s impressive track record, citing that within just two decades since its establishment, WGU’s Teachers College has risen to the top 1% in conferring degrees to Black and Latino educators, both at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Furthermore, it ranks second in the nation for a combination of graduate and undergraduate degrees and credentials awarded to students of color.

WGU’s Teachers College, which serves 400 students and has graduated 850 professionals in Maryland, places a strong emphasis on affordability, aiming to reduce student borrowing. This strategy has led to graduates incurring an average debt that is approximately half of the national average. The college offers a diverse array of degree pathways within a student-centered, competency-based model, allowing for flexible scheduling that caters to students’ availability. The unique six-month, flat-rate term enables students to advance through their coursework as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the required skills, with no extra costs incurred.

Prospective and current students at WGU can apply for the WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarships by visiting wgu.edu/aew.

WGU’s Teachers College has maintained continuous accreditation since 2006, holding dual accreditations from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP), a prestigious recognition in the field. Those interested in learning more about WGU’s Teachers College and its academic programs can visit wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.

The launch of these scholarship programs by WGU demonstrates a concerted effort to bridge the diversity gap in Maryland’s teaching profession, contributing to a more inclusive and representative education system. These initiatives coincide with American Education Week, which is set to take place from November 13 to 17, 2023, marking a significant step toward a more equitable educational landscape in the state.

