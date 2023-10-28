SOLOMONS, MD –Southern Maryland’s music enthusiasts are in for a treat next summer as Lisa Davis secures four coveted front-row seats and a reserved parking space for all 2024 Waterside Music Series concerts at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM). These exclusive “Dream Seats” have been generously donated by longtime CMM supporter Bozick Distributors.

Bozick Distributors, in association with Coors Light, has been supporting CMM for over a decade by purchasing and then gifting four premium seats to the museum for a raffle, with all proceeds directly benefiting the museum. The raffle tickets are priced at $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets.

This image was enhanced using Remini AI

During each concert in the Waterside Music Series, three fortunate names are drawn from the raffle, with the winners receiving premium Coors items such as outdoor umbrellas, chairs, and coolers. However, the climax of the concert season is the grand prize drawing, where one individual’s name is selected as the recipient of the sought-after Dream Seats.

The Waterside Music Series at CMM has been a staple of Southern Maryland’s entertainment scene for more than three decades, consistently delivering top-tier performances. Bonnie Barrett, CMM Society Director of Development, expressed her gratitude, emphasizing the crucial role that proceeds from these shows play in keeping the museum’s programs operational and providing care for nearly 700 animals. She further commended Bozick Distributors for their innovative fundraising approach, which goes above and beyond to support and enhance the local museum.

The funds generated from the Waterside Music Series are vital in sustaining the museum’s educational and preservation efforts, thanks to the generous support of numerous local businesses. The sponsors of the 2023 Waterside Music Series include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Holiday Inn Express California, MD, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Asbury-Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, Roy Rogers, Mrs. Moo’s, Chick-fil-A First Colony Center, Bahr Insurance, The BayNet, Bayside Environmental Services, Calvert Health Medical Center, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Caney Creek Catering, 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications, Blue Heron Bed & Breakfast, VanDalen Industries, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

In addition to the raffle, the Calvert Marine Museum offers special perks to its members, including the opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2024 Waterside Music Series before they become available to the general public. To learn more about museum membership and its benefits, interested individuals can visit the official website.

The Calvert Marine Museum’s Waterside Music Series continues to be a highlight of the Southern Maryland cultural calendar, thanks to the unwavering support of sponsors and the excitement generated by events like the Dream Seats raffle, furthering the museum’s mission of education and preservation in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...