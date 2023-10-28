In a significant development on October 27, 2023, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Charles Giovonne Shanks, a 38-year-old resident of Aquasco, Maryland, has been convicted on all charges related to a domestic violence assault that occurred on April 4, 2022. A St. Mary’s County jury, following a two-day trial, found Mr. Shanks guilty of second-degree assault against both an adult and a child victim.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling expressed her gratitude to the diligent jury for carefully considering the testimony and evidence presented during the trial, resulting in these convictions.

The charges on which Mr. Shanks was found guilty include:

Count 1: Second-degree assault (adult victim) Count 2: Second-degree assault (child victim)

Mr. Shanks now faces the prospect of a sentencing hearing, which will be scheduled later. If he receives the maximum sentence for his crimes, he could be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Zach Varda and Ashley Sowls represented the prosecution in this case, working on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Their efforts contributed to the successful conviction of Mr. Shanks.

The investigation leading to the conviction was spearheaded by Deputy Thomas Deinert and Detective Taylore Nauman of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who served as the lead investigators in this domestic violence case.

The Honorable Michael J. Stamm presided over the trial, ensuring that the proceedings adhered to legal standards and principles throughout.

Domestic violence remains a pressing issue, and those in need of support or assistance are encouraged to seek help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides a 24/7 chat service on their website (https://www.thehotline.org/) and can also be reached at 1-800-799-7233. Additionally, residents of St. Mary’s County can find local support through the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy at www.SMCFA.net or by calling (301) 373-4141.

This conviction serves as a reminder of the legal consequences that perpetrators of domestic violence can face, and it underscores the importance of supporting victims and ensuring their safety. As the legal proceedings progress, further updates will be provided, shedding light on the sentencing and its implications for the convicted individual.

