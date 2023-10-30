WHITE PLAINS – A grim incident unfolded in the early hours of October 29th, 3:27 a.m., when patrol officers received a distressing report regarding an individual armed with a weapon in the 4100 block of Gateway Boulevard, White Plains. Responding to the call, law enforcement officers were led by witnesses to a nearby parked car’s trunk, where a lifeless male was discovered, bearing the brutal marks of stab wounds.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that the fatal encounter between the victim, whose identity is currently withheld, and the suspect, Marvin Ernesto Funez-Martinez, age 22, escalated due to a dispute concerning payment for transportation services. Funez-Martinez now faces grave charges of first-degree murder, along with first-degree assault and various related offenses.

The victim’s identity remains undisclosed at this time, as authorities work diligently to notify next-of-kin. For those with information, Detective Bringley, who can be reached at 301-609-6499, encourages individuals to come forward. Should any tipsters prefer to maintain their anonymity, they may contact Charles County Crime Solvers via the toll-free line, 1-866-411-TIPS. Alternatively, tips can be submitted online at Charles County Crime Solvers or through the P3Intel mobile app.

In response to the grave situation, police K9 teams were swiftly deployed, leading to the apprehension of Funez-Martinez behind the house near the crime scene. This swift and decisive action by law enforcement helped bring the suspect into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, as detectives work to gather all relevant evidence and statements.

