LEONARDTOWN, MD – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling delivered a significant announcement today, revealing the sentencing of two men involved in the heinous execution-style murder of a teenager at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in June 2021. The sentences handed down were as follows:

Leonard Charles Hall: Life imprisonment.

James Reginald Flanagan: A life sentence with 35 years of active incarceration.

The convictions and sentencing followed a comprehensive legal process, which included a multi-day jury trial for Leonard Charles Hall on May 12, 2023. He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, alongside related firearms offenses. On July 21, 2023, James Reginald Flanagan, the co-conspirator, entered an Alford plea, admitting his involvement in the conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related firearm offenses in connection with the June 2021 homicide.

Senior Assistant States Attorneys Sarah Proctor and Jeff Maylor undertook the prosecution of both cases, acting on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. The diligent efforts of Detective Daniel Sidorowicz from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served as the cornerstone of the investigative process. The cases were presided over by The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis.

