Leonard Charles Hall, a 29-year-old resident of Lexington Park, MD, has been found guilty of various charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm, for his involvement in the death of Valdez Rico Baker III. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced a jury trial at the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County.

The tragic incident occurred on June 14, 2021, around 7:05 p.m., when the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported an active shooter at Chancellors Run Regional Park in Great Mills, MD. Valdez Rico Baker III was discovered at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, including a fatal headshot, and was rushed to a nearby trauma center. Unfortunately, Baker later succumbed to his injuries.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling expressed her sentiments regarding the brutal act, stating, “The heinous crime of this young man’s murder in one of our community parks was an unspeakably violent act.” Sterling also extended her hopes that the verdict would bring some closure to the family of Valdez Rico Baker III. She expressed gratitude towards the jury for their attentive presence during the trial and their careful deliberation over the course of the week.

The prosecution team consisted of Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Sarah Proctor and Jeff Maylor, who respectively serve as the Chief of the Special Victims Unit and the Chief of the Major Crime Unit. They represented the interests of the citizens of St. Mary’s County during the trial.

Detective Daniel Sidorowicz, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, played a crucial role as the lead investigator in the case. His diligent efforts in the investigation proved to be successful.

Pending a sentencing hearing, Leonard Charles Hall will be held without bond.

Presiding over the case was the Honorable Joseph Stanalonis, who ensured the proceedings were conducted in an orderly manner and in accordance with the law.

The conviction of Leonard Charles Hall brings a sense of justice to the family and loved ones of Valdez Rico Baker III. The outcome of the trial demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement and the judicial system in St. Mary’s County to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

As the sentencing hearing approaches, the community awaits the final chapter in this tragic case. The memory of Valdez Rico Baker III will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, and his untimely death serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding public spaces for the well-being and security of all community members.

