LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 7, 2023) – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Criminal Investigations Division has made significant progress in the investigation of the tragic shooting that occurred at St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Great Mills, MD. Two individuals, Leroy Christopher Neal, 48, of Mechanicsville, MD, and Britny Lee Blankenship, 33, of no fixed address, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Leroy Christopher Neal Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office BRITNY LEE BLANKENSHIP Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The shooting, which claimed the life of 46-year-old Scott Marvin Bernich, took place on Saturday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m. SMCSO patrol units were swiftly dispatched to the scene, where they discovered Bernich suffering from a gunshot wound. He was promptly transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for immediate medical attention and later airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Bernich succumbed to his injuries.

Leroy Christopher Neal and Britny Lee Blankenship now face a series of serious charges related to the incident, including Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Both suspects are currently held in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, awaiting bond hearings.

The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to gather all pertinent information related to the case. The arrest of Neal and Blankenship is a significant step forward in pursuing justice for Scott Marvin Bernich.

The St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits store, where the shooting occurred, has become a focal point for the community as residents grapple with the senseless violence that transpired on the premises. The incident has left many in shock and mourning the loss of a community member.

