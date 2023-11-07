PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced a significant change in the structure of emergency services in the region. As of Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, also known as Company 4, will be operating under the umbrella of the Calvert County Government. This decision comes after a ruling by the Calvert County Circuit Court on the same date.

In this move, Calvert County Government will collaborate with the Fire and Rescue Association to facilitate the transition for the volunteers of Company 4. The primary objective of this realignment is to enable the group to regroup, re-establish its operations, and rebuild its membership. The impact of this change on residents is expected to be minimal, with the promise of more information being made available in due course.

Calvert County BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance emphasized the commitment to the safety and well-being of the community, stating, “We want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority.” He further added, “We have made arrangements to transfer emergency response responsibilities to our highly skilled team of career EMS staff members, ensuring that the highest level of service continues to be provided. Public Safety Fire-Rescue-EMS staff will support operations.”

Company 4, located at 755 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, serves approximately 13,700 residents and parts of Plum Point. This realignment is a strategic step to ensure the ongoing delivery of essential emergency services to the community.

Calvert County’s volunteer fire, rescue, and EMS companies traditionally function as independent organizations within the broader emergency response system. They are a critical component of the public safety network, providing timely and vital services to the community. Despite their autonomy, these volunteer agencies maintain close integration with the county government through formal agreements that define the roles, responsibilities, and expectations of both the volunteer entities and the county.

For further information or inquiries regarding this realignment, the public is encouraged to contact Public Safety Director Dave McDowell at 410-535-1600, extension 2303, or by email at dave.mcdowell@calvertcountymd.gov. Additional information about Calvert County Fire/Rescue/EMS can be found on their official website at www.calvertcountymd.gov/FireRescueEMS.

This decision to bring the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad under the Calvert County Government’s management marks a significant shift in the provision of emergency services in the region. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, along with the Fire and Rescue Association, aims to ensure that residents continue to receive top-quality emergency response services while the Company 4 volunteers undergo the process of reorganization and renewal. The local community will undoubtedly closely follow these developments in the coming weeks and months as the transition unfolds.

