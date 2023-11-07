LEONARDTOWN, MD – Devron Ny’Quez Murray, a 20-year-old resident of Lexington Park, Maryland, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and several related offenses following an eight-day trial, according to an announcement by State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. The crimes, which occurred during the 2022 Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, tragically claimed the life of one teenage victim and left another teenager injured by gunshot.

The incident, which unfolded on the night of July 15, 2022, at the Hollywood Carnival, a cherished family event in St. Mary’s County, turned into a nightmare due to the defendant’s actions. Sterling expressed her gratitude to the diligent jury for ensuring that justice was served, and she hopes that the verdict brings some measure of closure to the victims’ families.

Mr. Murray faced a range of charges, including first-degree murder and second-degree murder in connection with the 16-year-old victim. He was also charged with using a firearm during the commission of a violent crime involving the same victim. Additionally, he was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and first-degree assault in the case of the 17-year-old victim. Murray was charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence related to the 17-year-old victim as well. Furthermore, he faced charges for carrying a loaded handgun on his person and for possessing a regulated firearm under the age of 21.

The defendant will remain in custody without the option of posting bond until the upcoming sentencing hearing.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Sarah Proctor and Alena Mosier, who represented the interests of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Leading the investigation were Detective Tyler Payne and Deputy First Class Daniel Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the proceedings, ensuring a fair and just trial.

The conviction of Devron Ny’Quez Murray serves as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families, and the verdict highlights the commitment of St. Mary’s County authorities to holding individuals accountable for violent crimes committed in the community.

