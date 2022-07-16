UPDATE @10:51 a.m.: The deceased victim has been identified as 16-year-old Syncere Kovey Smith.

In a press release, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office provided some details about the shooting:

On July 15, 2022, multiple Sheriff’s Office deputies and other public safety personnel were already in attendance at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. At 10:57 pm, several gunshots were heard coming from the carnival’s parking lot, and deputies and public safety personnel immediately responded.

In a matter of minutes, numerous witnesses described the shooter located nearby at the Birdie’s gas station in Hollywood. A search of the area located a 9mm handgun. Murray is prohibited from possessing a handgun because of his age.

Preliminary investigation determined that this was not a random act. The incident stems from an ongoing dispute between two known rival groups of youth offenders.

The alleged gunman, Devron Murray of Lexington Park is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending a bail hearing before the court.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective First Class Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010 or email tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com .

UPDATE 9:27 am: Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Lexington Park resident Devron N. Murray in last night’s shooting and murder of a 16-year-old at the Hollywood VFD Carnival.

Murray is charged with:

First Degree Murder

Second Degree Murder

Attempted Frist Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Assualt-First Degree(2)

Assualt-Second Degree(2)

Possession of a Firearm by a minor

Firearm use in the commission of a Felony-Violent Crime

UPDATE 8:45 am: The St. Mary’s County Board of County Commissioners has released the following statement:

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County wish to extend their sincere condolences to the victims, families, and witnesses of Friday night’s shooting at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival.

“To the victims’ families, we express our sorrow and promise to stand with you in the coming days. To those who were at the carnival and witnessed the terrible events, our hearts go out to you. We will pray for comfort for you and our entire community this time. We will also stand with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement members to ensure full justice is brought to bear. This is a difficult time, and we know there will be more difficult days ahead; as a community, we will navigate through this with compassion and determination,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

UPDATE 8:28 a.m. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one individual (reportedly 16 y/o)has died due to the shooting. Another victim remains hospitalized. An arrest has been made, and more information will be released once the charging documents are filed.

Hollywood, MD- At approximately 11 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, shots were fired at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department annual carnival. Video from the scene shows people running to various buildings.

According to reports, one person was discovered with a gunshot wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening. At the same time, another was discovered with a gunshot to the upper chest and had CPR being performed. Two MEDEVAC helicopters were called, with one being canceled. It was later reported that one victim died at the hospital. We are awaiting confirmation on this. One firefighter was reportedly injured when a large fight broke out while trying to provide medical assistance to the victims.

Police were called to Birdies(formerly known as Burhcmart) at the corner of Three Notch Road and Sotterley Road for a suspicious person possibly armed with a gun. In a response to a post on a video of the chaos, one person states that the suspect may have hidden the gun behind the building.

The area was cordoned off for hours while police conducted their investigation.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle has reached out to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office PIO for updated information and will update this story as we learn more. As with all breaking news, things can change once the investigation progresses and police release more information.