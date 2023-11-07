La Plata, MD – John Pankhurst, a special education teacher and revered wrestling coach at La Plata High School, is set to be honored with induction into the Maryland chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The prestigious ceremony will take place on November 5th in Annapolis. Pankhurst’s induction is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the sport and the invaluable life lessons he has imparted to his students.

Rich Pauole, the Director of Student Activities, Athletics, and Aquatics for Charles County Public Schools, emphasized that Pankhurst’s recognition extends beyond his success on the wrestling mat. He said, “John is not just a coach but a teacher of the sport and all of the life lessons that come with it.”

Pankhurst, affectionately known as “Coach Pank,” has been at the helm of La Plata’s wrestling program since 2011. Under his guidance, the wrestling teams have achieved an impressive record of 260 wins and 102 losses, including four Top 5 finishes at the state level. Additionally, during his tenure as an assistant wrestling coach at the school, Pankhurst’s teams achieved a remarkable record of 133 wins and only 10 losses, clinching six state team titles. Not limited to wrestling, Pankhurst has also coached golf, football, and girls lacrosse at La Plata.

Pankhurst’s journey into wrestling began during his upbringing in northwest Ohio, a region marked by its rural landscape and limited access to colleges and professional sports teams. High school athletics played a significant role in his hometown, with his father, a former high school athlete, introducing him to various sports. Wrestling piqued his interest when he accompanied his dad, who was an assistant high school wrestling coach. Reflecting on this, Pankhurst shared, “I believe that my father wanted me to have the opportunity to experience different things. Not only to enjoy them and learn from them, but also to determine if something struck me as ‘it.’ And as it turns out, that is exactly what happened.”

Pankhurst’s family moved to Maryland when he was in middle school, and his passion for wrestling continued to grow. Returning to his alma mater, La Plata, as a teacher and coach represents a full-circle moment for him. As a student at La Plata, he was an accomplished wrestler, boasting a record of 107 wins, 28 losses, and 1 tie. His high school wrestling career included impressive third and second-place finishes at the Maryland State Championship.

After graduating from La Plata, Pankhurst attended Appalachian State University in North Carolina, where he excelled in wrestling and placed twice at the Mountaineer Open. Injuries temporarily halted his wrestling journey, leading him to transfer to The Ohio State University, where he earned a degree in psychology. Following his graduation, Pankhurst worked at the Ohio School for the Deaf before returning to Maryland and La Plata.

Pankhurst’s dedication to the sport extends beyond coaching the boys’ wrestling team. He is actively working to expand the girls wrestling program at La Plata and encourages students to explore wrestling programs at their schools. He believes that wrestling offers invaluable life lessons, saying, “Wrestling is the greatest sport there is. If you work hard, you are rewarded. If you cut corners, you come up short, and you have to look in the mirror and know you had the choice to control your destiny.”

Pankhurst’s commitment and excellence in coaching have not gone unnoticed. In 2012, he was named the Washington Metropolitan Wrestling Officials Association’s Coach of the Year. In 2020, he was selected as one of 33 coaches in the state as a National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year.

The impending induction into the Maryland chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame is a profound honor for Pankhurst. He was astonished, saying, “I am still trying to wrap my mind around this development. I had never thought of myself as worthy of such an honor.” In discussing the recognition with others, Pankhurst understands that it celebrates more than just his accomplishments. It honors the culture, relationships, and the greater purpose of his contributions to the sport and his students.

The induction ceremony into the Maryland chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame will take place on Sunday, November 5th, in Annapolis. For more information about the Hall of Fame, visit https://nwhof.org/.

