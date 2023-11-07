Charles County, Washington, D.C. – November 5, 2023 – On the 45th anniversary of a cold case that continues to haunt Charles County, Washington, D.C., authorities are again urging the public for assistance in solving the oldest unsolved homicide in the County’s history. Frank Moore, a 28-year-old resident, met a tragic end on November 5, 1978, and his family still seeks justice.

Mysterious Discovery

On that fateful morning in 1978, at approximately 10 a.m., concerned citizens contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after discovering an unresponsive individual on a construction site near the northbound lanes of Highway 301. The site, then the former location of the Holiday Inn, would soon become the scene of a decades-old mystery.

Responding officers arrived at the location and discovered the lifeless body of Frank Moore, who had suffered severe trauma to his upper body. Frank Moore was subsequently transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where his death was officially ruled as a homicide.

A Perpetual Quest for Answers

For 45 years, the investigation into Frank Moore’s murder has remained open, and countless leads have been pursued, but justice has remained elusive. Frank’s family, the local community, and law enforcement agencies are determined to bring closure to this case, seeking answers and accountability for the heinous crime committed against him.

A Plea for Information

As the anniversary of Frank Moore’s tragic death is marked once again, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Solvers are making a heartfelt plea to the public for any information that may lead to a break in this long-standing cold case.

Charles County Crime Solvers can be reached at 1-866-411-TIPS, and they are offering a substantial reward of up to $5,000 for any information that can help identify the responsible party and lead to their arrest and indictment. Whether you wish to remain anonymous or provide a critical tip, every piece of information is vital in moving toward justice for Frank Moore and his grieving family.

A Community’s Resolve

The 45-year journey to find justice for Frank Moore has shown the enduring strength and determination of the Charles County community. With time, memories may fade, but the commitment to seeking the truth remains unshaken. This anniversary serves as a reminder that justice delayed is not justice denied, and the search for answers continues.

The tragedy that unfolded on November 5, 1978, remains an indelible scar on the history of Charles County. With the public’s help, law enforcement hopes to bring the closure that Frank Moore and his family rightly deserve. If you have any information related to this crime, don’t hesitate to contact Charles County Crime Solvers to play your part in solving this long-standing mystery.

