Wayside, a nine-year-old, 21-pound beagle, takes the spotlight as Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s (BRSM) “Dog of the Week.” This friendly and easygoing beagle girl is in search of a foster or forever home to provide her with the comforts of a loving environment. With a preference for soft beds, tasty treats, and human companionship, Wayside has a lot of love to offer.

Wayside’s warm and welcoming personality makes her an ideal companion for anyone looking to bring a furry friend into their home. She is also well-behaved on a leash, making daily walks a pleasant and enjoyable experience. Her sociable nature extends to her interactions with other dogs, as she gets along well with them. This makes her an excellent candidate for those seeking a four-legged friend to share adventures and downtime with.

BRSM encourages those interested in fostering or adopting Wayside, or any other beagle in need of a forever home, to reach out by sending a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. Providing a loving home to a rescue dog like Wayside can be a rewarding experience for both the adopter and the dog.

BRSM, a dedicated non-profit organization, actively works to rescue, rehabilitate, and find loving homes for beagles in need. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of these wonderful dogs and connect them with caring families. With their Dog of the Week feature, BRSM aims to shine a spotlight on individual dogs like Wayside, giving them a better chance at finding their forever homes.

Beagle enthusiasts and potential adopters can learn more about Wayside and other beagles available for adoption by visiting BRSM’s website. There, they can access a comprehensive list of beagles searching for loving families through the following link: BRSM Current Dogs.

As the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland continues its important work, the spotlight on Wayside serves as a reminder of the many beagles still awaiting their chance for a better life. By providing foster homes and permanent residences, individuals can make a positive impact and give these deserving dogs a second chance at happiness.

BRSM operates with a commitment to the well-being of beagles and relies on the support and compassion of the community to achieve its goals. Those interested in making a difference and opening their homes to a beagle like Wayside are encouraged to contact the organization and be part of this heartwarming mission.

In summary, Wayside, a nine-year-old beagle, has been featured as the Dog of the Week by Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland. This charming and sociable beagle is looking for a foster or forever home, where she can enjoy the comforts of home, daily walks, and the companionship of a loving family. Beagle enthusiasts and potential adopters can explore the organization’s website to learn more about Wayside and other beagles in need of a loving home. By opening their hearts and homes, individuals can contribute to the mission of BRSM, helping beagles like Wayside find the happiness they deserve.

Like this: Like Loading...