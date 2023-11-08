CAMP SPRINGS, MD — In a swift response to a horrifying incident, the Clinton station detectives have apprehended a suspect in the brutal stabbing of a senior citizen in Camp Springs. The 30-year-old James Minor of Clinton stands accused of stabbing a woman in her 70s inside a local business before making off with her vehicle. The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, remains hospitalized but is reported to be in stable condition. James Minor Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

The alarming incident unfolded on November 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, within the confines of a shopping center located in the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road. Law enforcement officers were alerted to the scene following a report of a stabbing. The victim, a senior citizen, had suffered multiple stab wounds and was promptly transported to a hospital by the dedicated Prince George’s County Fire-EMS team.

After an intensive investigation, the suspect, James Minor, was successfully identified and taken into custody during the evening hours of Thursday. The preliminary findings of the investigation have disclosed that there was no prior acquaintance between the victim and the alleged assailant. The motives behind this heinous act continue to be a subject of ongoing investigation.

James Minor, now in custody, faces a litany of serious charges, including first and second-degree attempted murder, robbery, auto theft, and other related offenses. He is presently incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections.

Authorities are urging anyone with information pertinent to this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Individuals with knowledge or tips related to the incident are encouraged to contact Division V – Clinton station detectives at 301-856-2660.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Prince George’s County offers the option of contacting Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, individuals may visit the official Crime Solvers website at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or utilize the “P3 Tips” mobile application, available for download from the Apple Store or Google Play. Please reference case number 23-0065133 when providing information.

The swift apprehension of James Minor, the alleged assailant, in this deeply unsettling case underscores the dedication and efficiency of the Prince George’s County law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety of the community. The victim’s stable condition offers a glimmer of hope amidst a distressing incident, and investigators are determined to uncover the motives behind this senseless act of violence. The call for public cooperation remains paramount as authorities strive to piece together the full details surrounding this incident.

