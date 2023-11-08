LEXINGTON PARK, MD – In the spirit of giving, students from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) have been actively volunteering in the local community. In St. Mary’s County, CSM’s EXITO International Club and staff members recently came together to support Grupo Bienestar, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting Latino students and families. Their collaborative effort culminated in hosting a ‘Family Fiesta’ in Lexington Park.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The Family Fiesta is an annual, cost-free community event that serves the bilingual communities of the region. It offers families the opportunity to engage with local agencies and access valuable information related to healthcare, childcare, and education. CSM’s EXITO members played a crucial role by providing attendees with information about English as a Second Language and Adult Basic Education programming. Additionally, the CSM team generously donated food baskets to those in need.

Across the county, in Charles County, CSM students and alumni also demonstrated their commitment to community service. On November 6th, they congregated at New Life Church in La Plata to organize a free dinner and distribute packaged meals to community members who are facing food insecurities.

Jehnell Linkins, CSM Student Needs Resource and Outreach Coordinator, expressed her enthusiasm about their community service efforts, saying, “We had a wonderful time serving our community at New Life Church. We distributed more than 78 meals and served dinner to 50 of our neighbors.”

The collaborative efforts of CSM students and staff have shown their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of local residents during this season of giving. These initiatives underscore the significance of community involvement and support for organizations like Grupo Bienestar, which play a vital role in assisting Latino students and their families.

Linking arms with non-profit organizations and actively participating in community events not only strengthens the bond between the college and the local community but also showcases the values of social responsibility and compassion among CSM students.

The ‘Family Fiesta’ serves as a prime example of how CSM is actively engaging with the local bilingual community, offering resources and support in various critical areas such as healthcare, education, and childcare. The event facilitates a valuable exchange of information and fosters connections between local agencies and families, ultimately contributing to the overall welfare of the community.

Moreover, the efforts of CSM students and alumni in Charles County highlight the importance of addressing food insecurities and providing assistance to those in need. By coming together and serving free meals, they exemplify the college’s commitment to addressing immediate community needs.

As the holiday season approaches, the spirit of giving and community service continues to flourish at the College of Southern Maryland. Through their initiatives, CSM students and staff are making a positive difference in the lives of local residents, emphasizing the significance of unity and support in these challenging times.

