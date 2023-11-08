ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Commerce has officially opened the application process for the second year of the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund. This program, in partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), offers no-interest loans to licensed child care providers participating in MSDE’s Child Care Scholarship Program, aimed at addressing the critical need for accessible and quality child care facilities across the state.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson expressed enthusiasm for the program, emphasizing its role in providing equitable opportunities for residents and businesses throughout the state. He noted, “Our child care loan fund is a great example of how we are bringing equitable opportunity to residents and businesses throughout the state. With help from our partners at MSDE, we can ensure children in Maryland have accessible care no matter what region they live in. This program will help support businesses in need, whether it be with new or existing facilities, while taking care of the next generation of Marylanders.”

Earlier this year, Governor Wes Moore revealed the first 67 child care facilities selected to receive loans through the program. These facilities are located across 16 jurisdictions in Maryland, illustrating the program’s statewide reach. Priority is given to child care providers situated in underserved and rural communities, primarily serving low-income populations residing in high-poverty areas, as well as those catering to children with special needs and children aged two and younger.

A substantial funding allocation of $10 million is available through this second round of financing. Interested child care providers have until December 15, 2023, to submit their applications for consideration.

It’s important to note that funding from the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund is earmarked exclusively for capital expenses related to child care facilities. This encompasses the acquisition of existing facilities or the construction of new ones, as well as the expansion or renovation of current facilities. It is essential to highlight that the loans cannot be utilized for working capital or operational expenses.

To access more information about the program and to apply online, child care providers are encouraged to visit the official website provided by the Maryland Department of Commerce. Any inquiries or questions regarding the application process can be directed to childcare.commerce@maryland.gov.

This initiative underscores the state’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for accessible, high-quality child care services while providing support to businesses that play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of Marylanders. By offering no-interest loans, the Maryland Department of Commerce, in partnership with MSDE, is taking significant steps to ensure that children across the state have access to safe and dependable child care facilities, regardless of their geographic location.

