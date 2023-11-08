LANHAM, N.Y. – In an extraordinary display of coaching prowess, Reava Potter, the fourth-year Head Coach of St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s women’s cross country team, has secured her third consecutive United East Conference Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year award. This accolade comes in recognition of her remarkable achievements as the leader of the Seahawks, who recently clinched their third straight United East women’s cross-country championship title on October 28.

Under Potter’s expert guidance, the St. Mary’s College women’s cross country team soared above a 13-team field, achieving a resounding victory over Lancaster Bible College with a seven-point lead, sealing their three-peat with a score of 60-67. The Seahawks’ triumphant victory showcased their unwavering dedication and the exceptional leadership of their senior captain, Betsy Robey from Kensington, Maryland, who secured a coveted spot on the All-United East First Team after finishing fifth out of 83 runners. Robey displayed her remarkable skills by completing the challenging 6K course in an impressive 27 minutes and 43.4 seconds, marking her second All-United East selection during her career.

Joining Robey in the ranks of All-United East honorees were senior captain Brittney Douglas from Port Republic, Maryland, and first-year sensation Madison Kingsley from White Hall, Maryland. Douglas, for the second consecutive year, earned a spot on the All-United East Second Team, finishing in eighth place with a time of 28 minutes and 31.1 seconds. Meanwhile, Kingsley made her mark in her debut season, securing a spot on the Second Team after landing in 13th place with a time of 29 minutes and 16.9 seconds.

Brittney Douglas ’24 Betsy Robey Madison Kingsley ’27

The Seahawks’ dominance didn’t end there; the All-United East Third Team featured three outstanding runners from St. Mary’s College. First-year talent Kaylee Holston from Sunderland, Maryland, crossed the finish line in 29 minutes and 29.5 seconds, earning a 16th place finish. Senior captain Stacie Lally from Fallston, Maryland, posted a time of 29 minutes and 43.8 seconds, securing 18th place. First-year Weiya Carter from Towson, Maryland, showcased her potential by taking the 20th spot with a time of 29 minutes and 48.1 seconds. Lally’s remarkable performance earned her a second All-United East selection, following her First Team accolade in 2021.

With this triumphant victory, the St. Mary’s College women’s cross country team has solidified its reputation as a powerhouse in the United East Conference. Their relentless dedication, guided by Coach Reava Potter, has led to an extraordinary three-year winning streak.

The journey is far from over, as the Seahawks are gearing up for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Cross Country Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships, set to take place on Saturday, November 11, in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. This pivotal event will provide an opportunity for the team to further showcase their prowess on the national stage, and Coach Potter’s leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in their quest for continued success.

