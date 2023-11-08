LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) kicked off their November business meeting with a traditional invocation and reciting the pledge of allegiance, followed by the swift approval of the consent agenda. As is customary, the meeting proceeded with the presentation of proclamations, a commendation, and a series of key actions taken during the session.

In a nod to recognizing important observances and individuals, the CSMC presented proclamations for several noteworthy occasions:

Family Court Awareness Month National Hospice and Palliative Care Month National Family Caregiver Month National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

The Commissioners took the opportunity to acknowledge and honor these significant initiatives and their impact on the local community.

A particularly heartwarming moment in the meeting was the presentation of a commendation to Darlene Stalcup in celebration of her retirement. This recognition highlighted Stalcup’s dedication and service to the community, and it served as a testament to the value placed on individuals who contribute significantly to the betterment of St. Mary’s County.

During the County Administrator’s time, several important actions were taken by the CSMC:

Approval of the FY24 Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Award on behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office. This decision ensures continued support for the state’s legal proceedings and the pursuit of justice. Approval of the State’s Attorney’s Office request to convert a Senior Legal Assistant I position and the County-funded portion of the Child Support Assistant State’s Attorney into a full-time attorney position. This change represents an effort to enhance the legal team’s capacity and better serve the county’s legal needs. A Land Preservation Update was presented by the Department of Economic Development, the Southern Maryland Resource Conservation & Development Program, and the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust. This update shed light on ongoing efforts to protect the county’s natural landscapes and promote sustainable land use. Approval of the financial sponsorship request for an anniversary event celebrating the success of the first School-Based Health Centers in Southern Maryland. This sponsorship underscores the importance of accessible healthcare and its positive impact on the community. Approval of the proposal to engage Bruce Bereano as a government relations consultant and lobbyist for the calendar year 2024. Enlisting Mr. Bereano’s expertise reflects the county’s commitment to effective governance and advocacy at the state and federal levels.

The next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. For those interested in staying informed, CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. The meetings are open to the public, and they can be viewed live on Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, with a replay available on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, meetings can be accessed for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The November meeting of the CSMC exemplified their commitment to recognizing and celebrating community initiatives and taking action to address critical issues. With a focus on important matters such as justice, healthcare, and land preservation, the commissioners continue to serve the residents of St. Mary’s County with dedication and purpose.

