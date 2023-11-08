As the calendar flipped to October, Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries experienced a dramatic shift in weather, marking the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. While the region may have said farewell to the balmy days of summer, anglers have reason to celebrate as the fall fishing season kicks into high gear.

With the arrival of autumn, anglers can expect the waterways to undergo significant changes. The warmer days of the past week will soon become a distant memory as cooler temperatures become the norm, impacting the habits and behaviors of various fish species in the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Roy Bradfield is scoring huge catfish like this 68 pounder in the Potomac near Nanjemoy on the Arkendale flats. The big ones get away, no kidding. Robert LeGrande caught this fine rockfish from the shore at Cedar Point a on that surface lure. Josh Fife shows a 5 1/2 pound bass from a farm pond. He uses one of those new- fangled rigs, a bobber and a live minnow. Bernie Shea’ s parties out of Solomons are getting their limits of fall run stripers.

One noticeable change is the clarity of the water, which is expected to improve as we transition into fall. This change will trigger a migration of perch from the creeks to the deeper holes in the rivers, making them a prime target for eager anglers. Meanwhile, rockfish, also known as striped bass, will gather in schools in the rivers and start making their way down to the bay. This movement will result in thrilling opportunities for fishermen, as massive schools of baitfish are forced from the creeks, offering a feast for the hungry stripers.

As the rockfish feed on the baitfish, it’s not uncommon to witness schools breaking on the surface, an event that attracts flocks of birds eager to pick off the leftover morsels, creating a mesmerizing spectacle of nature’s synergy.

Anglers with an array of techniques at their disposal can capitalize on this fall extravaganza. Trollers using bucktails and paddle tail jigs in tandems are likely to find plenty of action in the breaking schools. For lure casters and jiggers, drifting into the action with light tackle promises a thrilling experience.

The Potomac River, a major tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, also has its own treat for anglers. Catfish enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that the Potomac is teeming with large catfish, some exceeding 50 pounds in weight. These behemoths are readily caught with fresh alewife as bait, a testament to the abundance of this invasive species in the area. Interestingly, the blue cats are thriving on Asiatic clams from the Arkendale Flats, highlighting the delicate balance of nature in the region.

In addition to the catfish, white perch has been providing ample opportunities for bottom fishermen in the 25 to 40-foot edges. The mouth of the Patuxent River, in particular, has been a hotspot for this species, although the numbers are expected to dwindle with the approaching cold front.

For those who prefer the thrill of shore fishing, high tides have witnessed stripers striking lures cast from the shoreline at Cedar Point and in the creek mouths of the Patuxent. Anglers can also target puppy drum and slot reds, with the occasional bull redfish making a surprise appearance. It’s worth noting that redfish will soon make their way to the Atlantic when the bay’s temperature drops below 60 degrees, a change that is predicted within the next ten days.

Before gearing up for your fishing adventure, it’s essential to be aware of the regulations. Rockfish season in Maryland waters concludes on December 10th this year, allowing one catch per day with a minimum size of 19 inches and a maximum size of 31 inches. Meanwhile, the Potomac season lasts until December 31, permitting two catches per day with a minimum size of 20 inches and a maximum size of 31 inches.

With the fall season well underway, anglers in the Chesapeake Bay area have much to look forward to. Whether you prefer chasing perch, catfish, rockfish, or other species, there’s no shortage of exciting fishing opportunities in this vibrant and diverse ecosystem. So, cast your lines and get ready to make the most of this autumn fishing extravaganza in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

Ken Lamb, of the St. Mary’s Tacklebox, provided information for this Fishing Report.

