WHITE PLAINS, MD – In a swift response to a house fire on November 7, 2023, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department successfully controlled the blaze within minutes, preventing injuries or fatalities. The incident, located at 4379 Shakespeare Circle, White Plains, Charles County, Maryland, was determined to be accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials in the basement. The prompt activation of smoke alarms and a sprinkler system were crucial in containing the fire.

The single-family dwelling, owned by Chantae May, was the scene of the incident, but no injuries or deaths were reported. The estimated loss due to structural damage is estimated at $8,000. Thanks to the quick response and effective firefighting measures, the fire was primarily contained to the basement area around a couch.

Quick Response by Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department swiftly dispatched 47 firefighters. They managed to bring the fire under control within a remarkable three minutes, minimizing the potential devastation. This rapid response is a testament to the effectiveness of local emergency services and their continuous efforts to safeguard the community.

Early Detection Through Smoke Alarms

One of the critical factors in averting a more catastrophic outcome was the presence of functional smoke alarms in the home. According to authorities, the homeowner, Chantae May, was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector. This early detection allowed her to evacuate the premises safely and promptly report the incident, ensuring a prompt response from the fire department.

Sprinkler System Activation

In addition to the smoke alarms, an activated sprinkler system was instrumental in limiting the extent of the fire. The sprinklers effectively contained the flames to the basement area, specifically around a couch, preventing it from spreading further into the house. This incident highlights the importance of fire safety systems in homes, as they can make a critical difference during emergencies.

Accidental Fire Origin and Cause

Preliminary investigations have determined that the fire was accidental and initiated in the basement. The root cause was traced back to improperly discarded smoking materials. This serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with smoking materials and the importance of proper disposal to prevent fire incidents.

