LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office unveiled the 2023 All-United East Conference Volt Division Men’s Soccer Teams on a Wednesday afternoon, and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team emerged as a dominant force, securing multiple spots on the prestigious list.

In a season filled with remarkable achievements, the Seahawks saw fifth-year captain Zack Glime and junior Elliot Hodges earn well-deserved spots on the All-United East First Team. Meanwhile, seniors Garrett Bridgwater and Jason Caro, junior Alex Ochman, and sophomore Jack Nelson received accolades as they were named to the second team.

Glime, a standout 5-11 forward from Annapolis, Maryland, leads the team with an impressive 11 goals and 24 points. His extraordinary performance on the field saw him tie for third place in the league for goals. Glime’s outstanding efforts didn’t go unnoticed, as he was named the MVP of the United East Tournament after scoring in each of the four playoff games. He was also instrumental in securing the Volt Division championship title for St. Mary’s, netting the game-winner in a memorable 2-0 victory over Penn State Harrisburg.

Fellow first-team honoree, Elliot Hodges, a 5-9 forward from Rockville, Maryland, also shone throughout the season, contributing nine goals and 20 points to the team’s success. Hodges, who recorded two game-winning goals, showcased his scoring prowess in multiple matches.

Seniors Garrett Bridgwater and Jason Caro, along with junior Alex Ochman, were key figures in St. Mary’s repeat performance as All-United East Second Team selections. Bridgwater, a 5-11 defender, played an essential role in the team’s five shutout wins and helped maintain a 1.32 team goals-against average. Caro, a 5-9 forward, was a pivotal playmaker for the Seahawks, contributing both goals and assists. Ochman, a 5-8 forward, stood out as a vital component of the team’s offense, boasting six assists and three goals, including a crucial game-winner.

Jack Nelson, a 5-11 defender and sophomore, secured his first career all-conference honor thanks to his strong defensive presence. His notable four goals, including two game-winners, and one assist showcased his versatility and contribution to the team.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team’s historic run in the 2023 season, boasting a remarkable 11-6-4 record, continues as they prepare for first-round action in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The Seahawks are set to face John Carroll University on Saturday, November 11, at 1:30 p.m. The match will be hosted on the campus of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

This season, the Seahawks achieved unprecedented success, securing both the Volt Division championship title and the overall United East Conference championship crown, earning the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

The 2023 All-United East Conference Men’s Soccer Teams reflect the exceptional talents and dedication of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer players, who have shown their prowess on the field throughout the season. Their collective achievements underscore the team’s remarkable journey towards success and their well-deserved recognition by the United East Conference.

